For the right price, someone can buy a piece of history — a large piece of it.
The last remaining undeveloped portion of land comprising the original Carter Plantation in Livingston Parish is currently up for the bidding, according to Seven Hills Auctions.
Nearly 1,150 acres of land in Springfield are up for sale through an online auction that will run through noon on Thursday, Oct. 29. People can place their bids by visiting www.7hauctions.com.
The property will be offered in two tracts: The first tract includes 17 acres, a lodge, and barn, while the second tract includes 1,132 acres, with more than 1.5 miles of frontage along the Blood River, a popular fishing spot.
No starting price was listed in the 23-page informational packet.
“Now is your chance to own this historic property!” a flier announcing the auction said.
The recorded history of Carter Plantation goes back more than 200 years to 1804, when the property was originally acquired by James Rheams under a Spanish land grant.
Rheams later sold the property to Thomas Freeman, who became the first Black man to own land in what is now Livingston Parish.
Freeman built the Carter Plantation House — referred to then as the Sycamore Plantation — between 1817 and 1820 and remained there with his wife and five children until 1838 when he sold the house and land to William L. Breed, a Louisiana representative from Livingston Parish.
The historic Carter House and a large portion of Carter Plantation were eventually sold and developed into what is now the Carter Plantation golf course and subdivision in Springfield.
The remaining portion of the original Carter Plantation is now being sold by the sixth generation of direct descendants of George Richardson, who acquired the property in 1856 after Breed’s death.
The lodge and barn located on the first tract “provides great housing and storage,” according to Seven Hills Auctions. The lodge can accommodate up to 12 people comfortably, and the property includes a security system, septic system, water well and pump, central heat and air, two kitchens, and two bathrooms.
The barn located on the tract “is great for all terrain vehicles, tractors, boats, and general storage,” Seven Hills Auctions said. The barn includes four bays and garage doors.
The subject property is zoned “Agricultural and Crop Use” for a variety of uses permitted in this zoning district, Seven Hills Auction said, adding that “the wide range and abundance of wildlife throughout the property makes this an ideal hunting and recreational property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.