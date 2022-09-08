A 40-year-old Hammond man who kidnapped two teenage girls at gunpoint before one of the girls crashed the vehicle their assailant was driving has pled guilty to the crime, according to a statement from 21st Judicial District.
Albert Lavigne, Jr., pled guilty to two counts of second-degree kidnapping on Sept. 1 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the statement. The crimes were committed nearly two years ago.
Judge William Dykes handed down the sentence, and the plea was accepted with the consent of the victims, the news release said. By law, Lavigne must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
On Oct. 30, 2020, Lavigne was driving on McCarroll Road in Springfield when he spotted two 14-year-old girls walking down the street. Lavigne then pulled up to the girls, brandished a firearm, and forced them into his SUV.
As Lavigne drove on Highway 22, one of the females grabbed the steering wheel and caused the vehicle to leave the road, cross a drainage ditch, and crash into a nearby yard. The girls then got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby business for help.
Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on scene, including Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both girls and Lavigne were taken to a hospital for injuries.
During their search of Lavigne’s vehicle, authorities found a 9 mm handgun on the driver’s floorboard, among other items found in the search.
In a statement, Assistant District Attorney Brad J. Cascio, who prosecuted the case, lauded the young women for their “quick thinking” in such a dangerous situation.
“The quick thinking by these young women no doubt affected what could have been a terribly different outcome,” Cascio said.
Cascio also acknowledged the effort shown by law enforcement.
“Without the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s diligent follow up and investigation, a plea of this nature is not possible,” Cascio said.
