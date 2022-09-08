Gavel

A 40-year-old Hammond man who kidnapped two teenage girls at gunpoint before one of the girls crashed the vehicle their assailant was driving has pled guilty to the crime, according to a statement from 21st Judicial District.

Albert Lavigne, Jr., pled guilty to two counts of second-degree kidnapping on Sept. 1 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the statement. The crimes were committed nearly two years ago.

