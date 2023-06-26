Independence Day celebrations will be held in Springfield, Walker, and Livingston this weekend.
Activities include food, live music, games, and fireworks shows at dark.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Independence Day celebrations will be held in Springfield, Walker, and Livingston this weekend.
Activities include food, live music, games, and fireworks shows at dark.
Here’s what each event has in store.
Springfield
The Town of Springfield will host its annual Independence Day celebration on Friday, June 30.
Festivities will start at 5 p.m. with the “Peddlem, Pushem, Pullem Kids Parade,” which has traditionally served as the event's kickoff.
The gathering will head to the Springfield Fire Station, where there will be games, food, vendors, and music. The night will conclude with a lively fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Walker
The City of Walker and its Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Celebration in the Park & Fireworks on Saturday, July 1.
Beginning at 4 p.m., the family friendly event will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
There will be a farmer's market, food trucks, live music by the I-10 Bound Band and DJ KJack, a corn hole tournament, a BBQ cookoff, a pie bake off, lots of games and inflatables, and a Children's Village sponsored by local churches.
The day will end with a fireworks show choreographed to music.
Festivities will be televised live and can be seen online on YouTube @Walker HighTV.
Free general parking will be in the lot on 13750 Ball Park Road in Walker. No pets, outside food, or drinks are allowed.
Livingston
The Town of Livingston’s 4th of July Celebration will be held at Johnny Sartwell Park on Sunday, July 2, starting at 3 p.m.
Activities will include a kickball tournament, a jambalaya cookoff, live music, a watermelon eating contest, face painting, free food, drinks, frozen treats, water balloon toss, and more.
The night will end with a fireworks show at dark.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.