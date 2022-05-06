Leasing applications are being accepted for Morningside at Juban Lakes, a 120-unit low-income housing development aimed at senior citizens.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Thursday, May 26.
Located at the corner of Buddy Ellis Road and Village Lane, Morningside at Juban Lakes is a $20 million development that offers “a high quality of living” to people 55 years and older with limited incomes, according to its website.
Residents have the option between one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments along with several amenities.
“Morningside at Juban Lakes boasts a lavish lifestyle at an affordable price,” its website says.
The apartment community was developed by CST Land Developers, a division of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, LLC. It was constructed by Block Construction Company.
Financing for the property included PNC Bank, NA, which provided equity funding and a loan, as well as a community development block grant from the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
“Morningside has been a focus of our firm for some years as we realized the need for quality construction at affordable rates for pre- and post-retirees,” said CST Multifamily Real Estate Services President and CEO Tom Delahaye in a statement.
Delahaye said all Morningside apartments were planned with “unique architectural details for maximum mobility and optimal energy efficiency.” Twenty-one apartments have the official American Disability Act construction designation.
Amenities include a fitness center with lifestyle programming, an arts and crafts room, a library/movie room, an entertainment and cocktail room with jukebox and billiards, a pool, a dog park, and controlled access gates, among other features. Washers and dryers are included in all apartments.
The Architectural Studio designed Morningside, with Benchmark Group, LLC, providing the civil engineering.
Arianne Belizaire Interiors, LLC, of Baton Rouge did the interior designing.
Lease rates are $817 for a one-bedroom apartment and $974 for a two-bedroom. The maximum allowed income restrictions range from $33,360 up to $47,580, depending on household size.
Delahaye said CST Multifamily Group, LLC, a division of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, will manage the new property. Kristi Clark has been named Morningside Senior Property Manager, Delahaye added.
All residents must be 18 years of age.
More information is available by calling Morningside at Juban Lakes at (225) 523-7142 or by visiting morningsideatjubanlakes.com.
