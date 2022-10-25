A $28 million apartment community is opening in Livingston Parish.
This week, officials will celebrate the official unveiling of the Reserve at Juban Lakes, located off Buddy Ellis Road in Denham Springs.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony, sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, beginning at 11 a.m.
The Reserve at Juban Lakes was developed by CST Land Developers, LLC, a division of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, LLC. This is the third apartment community opened by CST Multifamily Real Estate since the historic August 2016 flood, officials said in a statement.
The new community, which has gated access and is smoke-free, consists of 132 apartments coming in one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a fitness center with lifestyle programming, pool, dog park, clubhouse and in-apartment washers and dryers.
The leasing office is now open in the new community located at 26915 Village Lane in Denham Springs.
“The Reserve at Juban Lakes received a funding award from the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) for an apartment community specifically designed to enhance housing resiliency in areas impacted by the 2016 floods,” said Tom Delahaye, president and CEO of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, in a statement.
“The parish experienced heavy flooding but acreage off Buddy Ellis Road experienced no flooding,” added Delahaye.
Delahaye said the complex has multiple funding sources: PNC Bank, N.A. with $6.86 million in tax credit equity; CBRE Capital Markets providing $11.6 million in permanent financing; Louisiana Housing Corporation with a $9.065 million Community Development Block grant award; and $500,000 in National Housing Trust Funds.
“Approval and development of The Reserve at Juban Lakes could not have been possible without the unique public-private partnership with LHC and other entities,” Delahaye said. “The funding award from LHC demonstrates their intent to create more resilient communities.”
Delahaye and partners, Stan Baudin of Plaquemine and Chris Coffin of New Orleans, began developing the 70-acre Livingston Parish site on Buddy Ellis Road in 2006. Since purchasing the land, the firm has constructed 676 apartments that are located just a half-mile from Juban Crossing.
The latest complex was designed by Lance Malley, AIA Architect, The Architectural Studio of Baton Rouge. Benchmark Group LLC provided civil engineering and Block Construction, LLC, served as construction contractor.
Lease rates for a one-bedroom apartment range from $785-$1,284; a two-bedroom from $942-$1,542; a three-bedroom from $1,089-$1,781; and a four-bedroom from $1,728-$1,986.
For more information, call (225) 271-4517 or go to thereserveatjubanlakes.com.
