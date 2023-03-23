A new Arby’s has officially opened in the City of Walker, adding to the variety of fast-food options available just off Interstate-12 on Highway 447.
Located at 28910 Walker South Road, the new Arby’s opened this month, roughly a year after a permit was pulled to begin construction, according to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
The popular fast-food chain is known for its deli-style line of sandwiches, such as its Roast Beef and Beef 'n Cheddar sandwiches, as well as other options, such as its curly fries.
The new Arby’s in Walker is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. seven days a week, according to its website. This is the restaurant’s second location in Livingston Parish, along with one in Denham Springs.
The new Arby’s joins a crowded field on Highway 447 between Interstate-12 and Highway 190. Other fast-food joints in that one-mile stretch include McDonald’s, Burger King, Raising Cane’s, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Jack in the Box, and Popeyes all located between I-12 and Florida Boulevard.
