New Arby's restaurant opens in Walker

A new Arby's restaurant has opened in the City of Walker, located at 28810 Walker South Road.

 David Gray | The News

A new Arby’s has officially opened in the City of Walker, adding to the variety of fast-food options available just off Interstate-12 on Highway 447.

Located at 28910 Walker South Road, the new Arby’s opened this month, roughly a year after a permit was pulled to begin construction, according to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.