Serving lunch is going to get a lot easier at Springfield High.
In its April 7 meeting, the Livingston Parish School Board gave the green light to a near $4.9 million project for a new cafeteria and classroom expansion at Springfield High, much-needed additions for the growing high school on the east side of the parish.
The project, which was handed to Blount General Contractors, will add a two-story building on the campus located along Highway 42 in the heart of town.
Gasaway, Gasaway, Bankston Architects is overseeing the project.
The first floor of the new building will be a cafeteria — which will nearly double the amount of students that can be housed at once — as well as a storefront area for the school to sell merchandise and other items. The second floor will have four new classrooms.
Speaking to The News, Springfield High Principal Spencer Harris described the project as “exciting,” saying it is something that has been in the works for more than a year. He also called it a “proactive” step, given the more populated grades on the way to the high school that currently has around 400 students.
“The grades below us are all larger, and eventually that filters to us,” Harris said. “My largest class on campus right now is my freshman class, which is well over 100. Our senior class is about 80 kids. But the eighth grade group coming up is nearly 100, and every class we’re looking at down the line is close to 100.
“There’s going to be a time in the next 5 to 10 years where we could have 450-plus kids on our campus,” he said later. “Without adding a building, we didn’t have the structure to take care of that. This is planning for the future.”
A new cafeteria has been sorely needed at the school for some time, Harris said. When the cafeteria is complete, Springfield High will be able to seat between 225-250 students at lunch. The current space can fit about 115 students, leaving many to eat in outdoor spaces.
That is, unless it rains.
“If a storm came in at 10:30 [a.m.], I’d make an announcement and say teachers would have to do the lunch in the classrooms because we don’t have an area to keep everybody inside out of the weather,” Harris said. “Having this new building will allow us to keep everyone indoors the entire time.”
In a podcast earlier this year with The News, Superintendent Joe Murphy mentioned the cafeteria situation at Springfield High when making his pitch for the renewal of a 10-year property tax dedicated to the district’s construction projects.
The upcoming project at Springfield High, Murphy said, is one that would benefit from the tax, which was renewed by a 77-percent vote in March.
“The cafeteria at Springfield High is absolutely so small that it just cannot accommodate the amount of children we have on that campus,” Murphy said.
Harris noted that the new cafeteria will also give the school “a larger area to meet” for in-school gatherings.
Along with the cafeteria, the new building will include four new classrooms, though Harris said the school is only gaining two since two new ones will replace a temporary building already on campus.
However, Harris said the old cafeteria will be able to be converted into two or three classes down the road “to accommodate what’s coming.”
The reason for the two-story is because the school is limited on space, Harris said.
“We’re landlocked and really tight on space,” he said. “We just didn’t have room to put two buildings.”
Though an exact timeline of the project is not yet available, Harris is hopeful it can get started this summer and wrap up for the 2023-24 school year. But he did note that it will be “a year-long project,” considering construction will be going on while school is in session next school year.
But the finished product will be well worth the wait, he said.
“I’m just really thankful that we were able to get it done, because everything costs so much now, and it’s hard,” Harris said. “But we’re fortunate to be able to move forward with this project. I’m just excited to get it going. It’s a need for our school and our community.”
