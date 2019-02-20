DENHAM SPRINGS – Renovations to the bank building that has served as City Hall and the demolition of the “wet” City Hall and the pavilion that will replace it are entering the design stages, an engineer told the Denham Springs City Council.
Chad Bacas, of Forte & Tablada, of Denham Springs, requested approval of amendments to the engineering contracts on two projects. The council approved the amendments to pay the engineering fees for the next stage of the projects.
“The final floor plan for City Hall is being processed by Labarre Associates,” the mayor said. “Then the city will give its final blessing.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the purchase of the temporary City Hall as the new City Hall and demolition of the former building damaged by the August 2016 flood.
FEMA is reimbursing Denham Springs 90 percent of the costs.
The council approved an amendment to Task Order No. 2 that lists services to be performed by the engineer that total $195,416.
For the City Hall renovations, the breakdown is: survey services, $2,000; engineering services (design/construction plans and bid phase), $150,600; and engineering services construction administration and resident project observation, $27,500.
For the demolition of what is being called the “wet” City Hall and new pavilion, the breakdown is: survey services, $4,000; geotechnical services, $3,750; demolition of flooded City Hall, $5,000; engineering services (design/construction plans and bid phase services), $30,066; and engineering services construction administration and resident project observation, $7,000.
The second amendment approved by the council was Task Order No. 8 for drainage rehabilitation at three sites which included two concrete channels behind Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Hatchell Lane and behind Weeping Willow Drive.
Bacas said of 10 drainage sites being worked on, these three were larger in scope. Behind Weeping Willow, he said, spots were found in 60 feet of pipe that needed repair.
The amendment’s services to be performed by the engineer total $34,405.
For the first concrete channel, the breakdown is: environmental services and permitting, $1,000; survey services, $2,500; engineering services design and construction plans, $2,675; and bid phase services, construction administration and resident project observation, $3,000.
For the second concrete channel, the breakdown is: environmental services and permitting, $1,000; survey services, $2,500; engineering services design and construction plans, $5,230; and bid phase services, construction administration and resident project observation, $2,000.
For the Weeping Willow project, the breakdown is: environmental services and permitting, $2,000; survey services, $3,500; engineering services design and construction plans, $5,500; and bid phase services, construction administration and resident project observation, $3,500.
In other business, the City Council also awarded a contract to Quality Engineering & Surveying to help residents who take part in the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMPG). The program provides funding for homeowners who have flooded to elevate their homes or sell them to be demolished and have the property turned into green space.
Quality Engineering was the only bidder.
The Port Vincent firm proposed a lump fee of $6,000 per acquisition project and $9,250 per elevation project for engineering services required by the HMPG.
FEMA covers all costs, the mayor said.
The council also approved a request from Jim Benton for a side-yard variance from 10 feet to 7.6 feet and a front-yard variance set back from 30 feet to 27.7 feet on a lot on Cedar Street.
A second request for a variance was tabled until it goes before the Planning Commission.
That request by Bobby Annison sought a minimum lot length of 107 feet instead of 120 feet on four lots on Woodland Street in Burlingame Subdivision.
In other business, the council:
--Presented a certificate of appreciation to Denham Springs Community Floral and Civic Club on its 50th anniversary.
--Declared as surplus a Chevrolet Tahoe used by the Police Department.
--Issued a proclamation naming March as Flood Awareness Month.
