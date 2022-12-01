What began as a “wish list” for the school system eventually turned into a full-service food trailer that will make the rounds throughout the parish.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to mark the unveiling of the Curbside Café, a food trailer that will be used by the Livingston Parish school system to expand Meal Education and Awareness for Livingston Students (M.E.A.L.S.).
Representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Livingston, and Livingston Parish Public Schools were on hand for the ceremony.
The Curbside Café will operate under the district’s Child Nutrition Department, officials said. It will expose students to new foods, let them sample items before they’re added to school menus, bring healthy options from local chefs and farmers, and allow ProStart students to develop menus while honing their culinary skills in a real-world setting.
The food trailer will travel to different schools — the hope is two or three times per week — and offer “unique lunch options” in addition to the traditional cafeteria menus.
Sommer Purvis, supervisor of Child Nutrition Programs, said the Curbside Café will combine new menu ideas from ProStart students, with fresh ingredients grown and harvested by students in the district.
She also said it will be featured at local events and that it can be used to provide meals to students in emergency situations.
“We’ve become very accustomed to expecting the unexpected,” Purvis said. “With the food trailer, we have increased our ability to mobilize in the event of emergency feeding situations for students. We can provide meals at school sites and provide meals to the community if we want to.
“We are very excited about all the different opportunities the food trailer will bring to our students.”
The food trailer’s unveiling marked another completed project for Leadership Livingston, a program that started more than 10 years ago.
Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
A stipulation of the program tasks participants with taking part in a service project. Classmates are divided into groups and must identify, plan, and implement a project that’ll benefit their communities.
To date, around nearly 250 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on nearly 30 community service projects, according to Chamber CEO April Wehrs. Those projects have ranged from playgrounds in underserved communities to special needs sports fields to a wall honoring veterans.
“The projects are very taxing on the people who are a part of them… but so, so worth it,” Wehrs said at the food trailer’s unveiling.
Taxing may be an understatement for the Curbside Café group, which started the project as part of Leadership Livingston’s Class of 2020.
“This was a long task that seemed like it would never end,” joked group member Lance Landry.
Wehrs said the project’s initial purpose was to raise funds for the Child Nutrition Department. But when child nutrition department officials — also graduates of Leadership Livingston — asked the group if they could do more, the group jumped on board.
The trailer was custom ordered to fill the specifications for the school system, which then added the kitchen equipment and the branding wrap. Assistance came from a graphic design class at Live Oak High School and the district’s print shop.
Purvis, who inherited the Curbside Café from her predecessor, said the district welcomed student involvement with this project, saying students helped with menu development, graphic design, and even growing produce.
“We are excited to see this project completed, not out of necessity, but out of innovation, and as a way to improve the Child Nutrition department and serve our students throughout the parish,” she said.
More than $16,000 and 100 volunteer hours were spent converting the old vehicle in a functional food trailer, according to the project’s website. It is expected to impact around 13,000 students.
The Leadership Livingston graduates who worked on this project were John Dillon, Nicole Gautreau, Lance Landry, Tim McMasters, Chris Neal, Gary O’Neal, Jr., Christine Patrick, and Amanda Seals. All who were present spoke briefly about the project during the ceremony.
“... If you contributed to our project, we greatly appreciate you,” Landry said. “We look forward to the trailer being used all throughout the parish and the students gaining some kind of knowledge they’ll be able to carry on for the rest of their lives.”
