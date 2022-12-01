What began as a “wish list” for the school system eventually turned into a full-service food trailer that will make the rounds throughout the parish.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to mark the unveiling of the Curbside Café, a food trailer that will be used by the Livingston Parish school system to expand Meal Education and Awareness for Livingston Students (M.E.A.L.S.).

