LIVINGSTON – The design for the new Denham Springs Elementary School will be unveiled at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. said.
Mincey made the announcement at Thursday’s School Board meeting.
The unveiling will take place at the temporary campus of the school on the grounds of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Hatchell Lane.
The school was one of the most heavily damaged sites during the Great Flood of 2016.
Last fall, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ruled the school was “substantially damaged,” and could be demolished and replaced. FEMA will reimburse the school system 90 percent of the cost of demolition and construction of a new building.
“This is a major step is the recovery from the flood,” Mincey said.
In a related matter, the board approved a Notice of Substantial Completion for the demolition of the school buildings on Range Avenue.
In other business, the board accepted the recommendation of the Transportation Committee to approve a lease-purchase for 20 new Thomas Built school buses and two new special-education buses and the purchase of four used International buses.
The 22 new buses in the lease-purchase agreement will cost $1,782,822, while the four used buses will cost $223,775, for a total of $2,006,597.
In other business, the board approved Change Order No. 3 for $12,040 for the baseball and softball complex at Live Oak High School for additional concrete and to clear trees.
This increases the total cost of the project to $6,907,167, according to the document requesting the change order.
The Live Oak High School cheerleaders were recognized and received certificates for winning their third national championship in four years.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill submitted four school system policies to be considered by the board on the topics of School and Student Safety, Emergency/Crisis Management, Threats of Terrorism or Violence, and Bullying and Hazing.
The policies on Emergency/Crisis Management and Bullying and Hazing are revisions of existing policies.
The policies on School and Student Safety and Threats of Terrorism or Violence are new policies in response to the Louisiana School Safety Act, Parrill said.
The School and Student Safety policy standardizes reporting procedures for potential threats to school safety.
The Threats of Terrorism or Violence policy requires a mandatory health evaluation for students who make terrorism or threats of violence.
The board also authorized advertising for bids for milk and milk products, purchased foods and pizza for the 2019-2020 school year for the School Food Service Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.