New Livingston Parish School Board takes office

Nine members of the Livingston Parish School Board were sworn in for new terms during the board’s first meeting of 2023.
The current school board, which will be in place through 2026, features five returning members and four new members. Board members, who are elected to four-year terms, were sworn in prior to their Jan. 5 meeting.
“We’ve got a good board up here, a good mixture of people, and we’re excited about the future of this board,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said during the meeting.
The Livingston Parish School Board members are: Brad Sharp, District 1; Kellee Dickerson, District 2; William “Jeff” Frizell, District 3; Bradley Harris, District 4; Cecil Harris, District 5; Jeffery Cox, District 6; Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham, District 7; Dr. Ronald McMorris, District 8; and Stephen Link, District 9.
Sharp, Dickerson, Bradley Harris, Cecil Harris, and Cox retained their seats for the next four years. Four of them — Sharp, Dickerson, Cecil Harris, and Cox — were their district’s only qualifier, meaning they didn’t have to go through an election. Bradley Harris defeated challenger Jeff Pendergrass in November by picking up 55 percent of the vote.
The school board also features four new members: Frizell, Cockerham, McMorris, and Link.
Frizell, who took over the seat formerly occupied by Jan Benton, was the lone qualifier in his district, while Cockerham, McMorris, and Link had to win elections in November.
In the bid to replace outgoing board member Bo Graham of District 7, Cockerham secured 55 percent of the vote, against 44 percent for opponent Ryan Pope.
McMorris won a close race in District 8, narrowly defeating opponent Monica Sullivan by just over 100 votes. McMorris is the third person in the last year to represent District 8 — which represents schools in Springfield, Maurepas, and French Settlement — after the resignation of Frank Parrino and temporary appointment of Norman Picou in May.
In District 9, Steve Link defeated incumbent Dr. Devin Gregoire with 73 percent of the vote. District 9 covers the Albany schools.
School board attorney Mark Boyer swore in members prior to the meeting.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have you on board and we want to make this great for everybody,” Murphy said.
Also during the meeting, the board picked Cecil Harris and Cox to continue serving as president and vice president, respectively, for 2023.
Harris, who was voted as board president last year, joined the school board in 2020 to complete the term by outgoing member Buddy Mincey, Jr., when he left for the House of Representatives. Harris ran unopposed to begin his first full term in office.
A 1968 graduate of Denham Springs High, Harris is most known for his athletic exploits, which are on par with any athlete in the school’s history. After graduating from Southeastern, Harris worked in education for 35 years, including as a teacher and as a health and physical education supervisor in the Department of Education. After working for the state, he embarked on a career in the publishing world before retiring.
As a school board member, Harris was the leading voice behind a total revamp of Denham Springs High’s athletic facilities, the first investment in sports facilities on the school’s campus in more than 65 years.
Harris’ vice president will be Cox, who was first elected to the School Board in 2002. He attended elementary, junior high and high school in Walker, graduating from Walker High School in 1978, and has overseen much growth in the Walker district.
At the end of the board’s meeting, Harris welcomed new board members with a joke that drew laughs from those in attendance.
“Welcome everyone,” Harris said. “I don’t know if ‘congratulations’ or ‘condolences’ are in order.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.