New Livingston Parish School Board takes office

Livingston Parish School Board members include, from left to right, Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham, District 7; Brad Sharp, District 1; Jeff Frizell, District 3; Bradley Harris, District 4; Cecil Harris, District 5; Steve Link, District 9; Jeff Cox, District 6; Dr. Ron McMorris, District 8; and Kellee Dickerson, District 2.

 Photo from Taylor Media

Nine members of the Livingston Parish School Board were sworn in for new terms during the board’s first meeting of 2023.

The current school board, which will be in place through 2026, features five returning members and four new members. Board members, who are elected to four-year terms, were sworn in prior to their Jan. 5 meeting.

