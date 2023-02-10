Valluzzo Companies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new McDonald’s restaurant in Watson on Friday, Feb. 3.
The new restaurant is located at 34825 LA Hwy. 16 in Watson. The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce posted a picture of the ceremony to its Facebook page.
“Congratulations to Valluzzo Companies, LLC on the grand opening of their newest McDonald's location in Watson,” the post said.
Owners John, Nicholas and Michael Valluzzo established Valluzzo Companies in 2010, according to the company’s website. The company now manages 80 restaurants in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, its website says.
The new Watson location, which features a double drive-thru and inside kiosks for ordering, held a week-long grand opening celebration Jan. 30 - Feb. 4, highlighted by the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
There are now six McDonald’s locations in Livingston Parish, with four in the Denham Springs area. Others are located in Walker and Albany.
