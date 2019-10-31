New school construction and renovation has become a hot topic among people in Livingston Parish, especially when talking east versus the west.
Recently, as the system announced a ground breaking for the ‘new’ Denham Springs Elementary, individuals from Albany and Springfield took to social media to ask, “What about us?”
According to the school system - the answer lies within those communities.
School Superintendent Joe Murphy explained that the State of Louisiana is one of the few places where a dedicated fund does not exist for new school construction. Therefore, the responsibility lies with the areas wherein the schools are located to either create funds, seek grants, or find other means of generating capital to create a new campus.
For instance, in the wake of the Great Flood of 2016, the system received a ‘substantial damage’ designation for Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Junior High, and Southside Elementary School. Substantial damage designations come for any structure which would require 50% or more of value (of the building, not the land) to repair.
In light of that, the system chased down 90% of FEMA reimbursement for construction, and 10% from HUD. Those processes provided their own hoops, but in the end the system came out with roughly $80 million in new real estate construction at almost no cost to the system itself.
Murphy said the school board members from Denham Springs may have some improvements beyond the scope of work approved by FEMA and HUD, which would have to come out of their portion of the sales tax and millages they have in force.
That phrase, “their portion,” is the important designation between one piece of the system and another, Murphy said.
All districts collect three main tax bases - two sales taxes, combined to make a 1.5 cent rate which the system calls the ‘2nd sales tax.’ A 7-mill maintenance fund, and finally a 5-mill construction fund.
Sales taxes favor the west side, as the Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson areas have more commercial real estate locations than the rest of the parish. Sales tax collections return to the district from whence they came.
The other millages are also collected and tallied locally.
The gross taxable property values (does not include homestead exemption of $75,000) for the nine high school areas (and Frost) are:
- Denham Springs - $298,707,635
- Walker - $207,138,780
- Live Oak - $111,467,810
- Albany - $45,020,640
- Holden - $19,156,160
- Doyle - $30,344,500
- Springfield - $43,584,377
- Frost - $6,345,020
- French Settlement - $30,161,610
- Maurepas - $16,796,950
It does not, however, stop there. Four pieces of the system currently have extra millages to pay for new construction of anything from schools to ball fields. They are:
- Denham Springs - 10.14 mills
- Walker - 8.19 mills
- Walker (2) - 11.25 mills
- Live Oak - 13.67 mills
- Maurepas - 12.07 mills
Those individual schools districts used the revenue from those millages, collected annually, to bond out a loan to construct new schools and ball fields. Walker’s new high school; Live Oak’s new high school; Live Oak’s new baseball and softball complex; North Corbin Elementary and Junior High in Walker; renovations to the old Live Oak High School to turn it into a junior high; Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High in Denham Springs; and others.
Any extra work done for the Denham Springs Elementary and Southside Megacampus will come from Denham Springs’ collection of those funds.
The rest of the districts have no extra millage, and must rely on their base tax collections for yearly operations.
Albany, for instance, collects roughly $2.87 million per year between the 2nd sales tax, 7-mill maintenace tax, and construction tax, broken down as:
- 2nd sales tax - $1,689,540
- 7-mill maintenance - $510,331
- Construction - $678,179
However, their expenditures for 2019/2020 school year are $2.85 million - including two large classroom projects at Albany High School and Albany Upper Elementary - which left them with just a net gain of $20,000 on thier fund balance.
The remainder is $1.947 million, which is about right with what is required for them to hold, Murphy said.
Governmental bodies are required, for both bond grades and by the legislative auditor, to hold funds for 12 months of operating expenses in case of a catastrophic disaster.
The Denham Springs district holds about $7 million per year, for example. Those funds were important after the flood, as FEMA policy leans toward reimbursement for expenses on flood recovery, the government does not pay for them up front.
What has become a tough time of late for any ballot proposal, Springfield and Albany had millage increases for bond issuances on the spring ballot of 2016.
In Albany, nearly 61 percent of the voters opposed the $13.4 million, 20-year bond proposal for District 24. A total of 828 voters (60.53 percent) rejected the plan and 540 (39.47 percent) approved.
The opposition proved even stronger in Springfield, where 829 voters (65.53 percent) nixed the $14.25 million, 20-year bond. Only 436 (34.47 percent) supported the measure.
Money from the millages would have funded construction of new schools in both districts.
Base costs for new schools has only increased since that time, as the Great Flood just four months later has caused FEMA, the parish, and individual municipalities to tighten building codes, as we all increase the Base Flood Elevation - either through flood maps or what is known as ‘freeboard,’ or the requirement that the bottom elevation of any structure be at a certain height requirement higher than the base flood elevation.
That is reflected in the cost for Denham Springs Elementary, for example. The 82,000 square foot campus is just one of nine elementary schools in the Denham Springs area. As mentioned, the final cost will be almost $16 million.
While more people have moved to the Albany and Springfield area, increasing the taxable real estate value, the estimated costs for new schools has increased, as well, since the spring vote in 2016.
