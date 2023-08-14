Southeastern Louisiana University opened the 2023-24 academic year Friday, Aug. 11, with its fall convocation.
The convocation included new president William S. Wainwright sharing his vision for the university’s future.
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 1:36 am
Wainwright introduced his vision, which is based on the university’s core values of excellence and caring, in his address to faculty, staff and guests.
“Southeastern leads in advancing social mobility via progressive strategic investments in higher learning,” Wainwright said. “Through intentionality, the university delivers outcomes driven by the needs of students and stakeholders and fueled by the limitless potential of faculty and staff.
“In 2025, Southeastern will celebrate 100 years of excellence in higher education. In 2125, Southeastern will be a global leader in higher education innovation by design and dedication to mission.”
The four pillars of the vision that Wainwright introduced include the following: enhancing the student experience; investing in faculty and staff; maximizing Southeastern’s competitive edge; and ensuring Southeastern significantly impacts the region’s educational, economic and cultural development.
“This an exciting time at Southeastern, and this vision only builds upon our current success,” Wainwright continued. “Positive developments are showcasing this university’s strength across campus, from athletic championships this past year, to our recently named Louisiana Poet Laureate, Alison Pelegrin, to the development of new academic programs like our online MBA that focuses on innovation and technology.
“Southeastern is poised to start its second century stronger than ever.”
For more information, visit the university webpage at southeastern.edu/admin/president/shared-future/index.html.
