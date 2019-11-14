LIVINGSTON - There was an interesting moment at the parish council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7.
A moment that parish councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) hopes will pull parish council members together.
Several residents appeared Thursday night to lodge complaints and concerns with the council over a proposed new home development called Berry Ridge, which would place 75 lots on 20 acres off Fayard Road, just outside of Springfield.
The developer is based out of Ponchatoula.
There were concerns from residents over:
- Drainage impact in an unfunded gravity drainage district. The area saw roughly four feet of water, one resident said, in 2016 and in some cases that water sat for several days before draining off.
- Traffic impact as the road is older and just 18 feet wide.
- School impact, with the average home containing 2.5 children.
With regard to schools, Greg Spiers (who is running for BESE District 6 in a runoff) made a comment about a 2016, failed millage push for new facilities in Springfield. According to Spiers, the millage would have been bonded out to build a new school, but was only applied to neighborhoods with homes above a certain value.
The development will be made up of "starter homes," roughly $150,000 in value and would not have been subject to the 2016 version of the millage proposal.
Spiers went on to comment about flooding in the area, saying he had to build his home up with 30 inches of fill dirt to meet the next home that didn't flood in 2016. He added that, according to the plan, the homes would be lifted with just one foot of dirt.
The development sits in Flood Zone 'X'.
The development sits in Tab Lobell's district (8). However, Lobell did not run for reelection and will be replaced by Randy Delatte, who won the seat in the primary.
Lobell did say, however, that he wanted to see the plans again after the developer went through the proper drainage and traffic impact studies.
Shane Mack, of district 9 just north of district 8, agreed and asked if there was any way to stop the development or change the approval requirements - perhaps even sending it back to planning.
Parish Council attorney Chris Moody warned against the course of action to change approved requirements for any subdivision "mid-stream" as the council had already been sued, and lost, in a similar event two years prior.
Girlinghouse chimed in with a warning - once these preliminary plats are approved, he said, it's out of the council hands if the developer isn't asking for a waiver. Girlinghouse then asked Department of Public Works head Sam Digiarolomo if the developer was looking for a waiver.
"No," was the response.
Based on the Home Rule Charter, the council only views the preliminary plat after it leaves the planning commission. Should they approve it, developers then work with the parish administration and the engineer of record for any issues that crop up in the drainage or traffic impact studies.
"This is the system we are in," Girlinghouse said, "and it's an ongoing theme in the parish."
Girlinghouse went on to explain the cooperative endeavor between the City of Walker and D.R. Horton to build a turning lane on Burgess Avenue, along with a traffic light, per the results of a traffic impact study. The development, Foxglove, was still going to come to an area with an 18' road that already has "several 300-plus home subdivisions on it," Girlinghouse said.
The council had approved the cooperative endeavor just 20 minutes before.
Mack then asked Chad Bacas, an engineer with Forte & Tablada, if a traffic study required them to widen the road, would they have to?
According to the parish's ordinance, any failure for an impact study would have to be remedied before construction begins.
Mack went on to ask about the size of the road.
"There are a lot of 18-foot roads in Livingston Parish," Bacas explained, alluding to the idea that the width of the road would have little bearing on Berry Ridge's traffic impact study.
That's when Girlinghouse brought up zoning.
"That's the only way we can combat this from a legislative side," Girlinghouse said. "Zoning will allow us to set standards and, if (a development) doesn't meet those standards we can deny it."
The parish council accepted the Master Plan from 2013 unanimously at their second meeting in September. Implementation of zoning is the first piece of the plan's puzzle, which recommends a parish planner be hired to handle the development of an ordinance which would manage definitions of zoning areas and how they would be treated at the planning commission and by the council.
Zoning definitions often include residential development requirements, which could be explained as a certain amount of homes, per acre, that could be developed in certain areas - urban, suburban, and rural, for example.
The plan also recommends that zoning be implemented on an individual district basis, taking into account the varying landscape and politics of Livingston Parish. The parish council verbally agreed to allowing voters cast their opinion on it, district-by-district, but nothing is - as of yet - in writing.
Eastern Livingston Parish has, since zoning was first discussed, been against the idea. Girlinghouse hopes that the situation last Thursday will help unite the parish to pass zoning for each district.
"I feel your pain," Girlinghouse said at the meeting, "(the western side of the parish) has been dealing with this for years with no answer.
"Zoning offers us more control."
Mack said that he's "just now beginning to learn about subdivision development" in Livingston Parish and will need to educate himself more on zoning before he'll cast an opinion on the subject.
The parish council approved the preliminary plat for the subdivision, with the provision that the developer would return to the council for final approval after the traffic and drainage impact studies are complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.