One year after a popular yet controversial water sports company closed amid multiple legal issues, a new one has opened in its place.
The owners of Cajun Tubing and Kayaking, LLC, have announced their plans to open a new water sports company in Livingston Parish in May.
Cajun Tubing and Kayaking is owned by John and Madeline Bonnette and Ragan and Haley Bonnette, according to its website. The new attraction is scheduled to have its grand opening on Friday, May 5.
“We are thrilled to take over ownership of Cajun Tubing & Kayaking and to continue offering our visitors an unforgettable outdoor adventure,” the owners said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the natural beauty of the Amite River while experiencing the thrill of tubing and kayaking.”
Cajun Tubing and Kayaking will fill a void in the parish left by the abrupt closing of Tiki Tubing, which shut down in 2022 after co-owners John and Patricia Fore became engulfed in several legal issues.
Last May, the co-owners were each arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery — crimes that pertained to separate incidents but both involved victims under the age of 18.
And days before their arrest, the couple and company were listed as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the drowning of a 53-year-old Central, who died in the Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing in June 2021. Another man drowned after launching from Tiki Tubing in July 2021, and dozens more needed rescuing during the turbulent tubing season.
Following the deaths and rescues, the Livingston Parish Council passed an ordinance requiring greater safety measures on local waterways. Under the ordinance, businesses have to show safety videos to customers, provide a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest, and have signage on both sides of the waterways pointing out dangerous spots and location markers.
Under the “rules” section of its website, Cajun Tubing and Kayaking says life jackets are provided “free of charge” and are required for people 16 and younger. The business also says it may be closed at times “due to high water” but that any such information will be posted in advance on Facebook, the website and answering machine.
“Cajun Tubing & Kayaking cares for your health and well-being just as much as it cares for the health and well-being of the Amite River and environment,” the business says on its website. “By agreeing on visiting our land and river bends as a patron, you agree to certain rules of conduct which we list for you to read at your leisure. Thanks for playing by the rules and keeping our waters and land clean!”
