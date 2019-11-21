While the council discusses a new item, the budget, at their meeting Thursday night, there's also an old friend making a reappearance and hoping to be approved.
Disclosure of grinder pumps, which has been on-and-off the agenda since June, has new language for who must disclose rather or not the sewer implement comes with residential construction in Livingston Parish. That language was requested by Parish President Layton Ricks to replace "real estate agents," which was part of the original proposal.
That original, proposed ordinance required that the real estate agent disclose if a piece of real estate being sold would include a grinder pump. That version passed the parish council in August, but was vetoed by President ricks due to push back from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors (GBRAR) and local real estate agents.
The council did not override that veto, and instead looked to re-write the ordinance without real estate agents, while also holding someone accountable. Eventually, the language fell on 'private sellers,' 'developers,' and 'builders.'
The saga began when residents in Parish Council District 5, represented by R.C. 'Bubba' Harris, began to ask questions about the grinder pumps attached to their homes in a subdivision called Serene Acres, south of Denham Springs off Wax Road.
Those homeowners, over time, invested over five-figures into their grinder pumps for maintenance or replacement. According to Harris and a resident of Serene Acres, Eric Harrell, none of them knew that the homes had a grinder pump - or what a grinder pump was used for.
The new ordinance would contain language that disclosed the location and purpose of a grinder pump as:
“THIS PROPERTY HAS A PUMP/GRINDER INSTALLED TO PROPEL SEWAGE TO THE COMMUNITY LINE THAT MUST BE MAINTAINED BY THE PROPERTY OWNER AND NO REPLACEMENT WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE SEWER COMPANY IN THE EVENT OF FAILURE”
Harrell went on to say that, in speaking with friends who had engineering and sewer experience, the grinder pumps presented problems in the following areas:
- The electric lines were not high enough voltage
- The inflow and outflow sewer lines were too small
- The container for the grinder pump was too small considering the home size
- The containers horse power was not high enough to process that amount of sewage
Harrell said that he and his wife had spent almost $20,000 on their individual unit. Records from the Department of Health and Hospitals show that it was DHH's understanding that a Homeowner's Association was in place, and it would be their job - through dues - to maintain the grinder pumps.
No HoA exists, or has existed, for Serene Acres.
Harrell said that he met with President Ricks on the issue, to voice concerns with the general inspection process for new construction in the parish. Harrell said that Ricks was 'not receptive' due to lack of funding and manpower to be more strict on inspections.
Harrell also said that Ricks described the process as 'not black & white.'
The council will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the parish council chambers, following a meeting of the ordinance and finance commitees.
