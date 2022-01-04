Newest home furnishings and accessories store opens in Denham Springs

Denham Springs newest home furniture and accessory store is now open.
Textures-J. Allan’s Warehouse made the opening official by co-hosting a ribbon cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 11. On hand for the event were the owners, location staff members, and Chamber officials.
Textures-J. Allan’s Warehouse now has two locations, including one in New Orleans.
The Textures Warehouse concept creates a once-a-month shopping experience where their warehouse is filled with furniture, lighting, rugs, art décor, and accessories that are on a first-come, first-served basis. Shoppers can find deals up to 60 percent off retail pricing.
Textures Warehouse was born in 2019, when J.Allan’s, a Mississippi-based furniture store, saw a need in the New Orleans community for an amazing furniture buying experience. Textures Warehouse continues to grow every month and currently sees lines forming at least two hours before every sale.
The business is in Denham Springs behind DEMCO at 1820 S. Range Avenue. The next sale at the Denham Springs location will be Jan. 8-9, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. both days, according to the company's website.
