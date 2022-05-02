The family of Nick Tullier, the sheriff’s deputy who was injured in an attack on law enforcement in 2016, is asking for prayers after doctors said Tullier is in “critical” condition.
“Bloodwork yesterday (Sun) has shown Nick is now septic,” Tullier’s father James said via social media early Monday morning. “Mary and I met with the hospital doctor who told us they’re doing everything they can but nothing’s working. He said Nick is critical and [doesn’t] know how much time he has left.”
Tullier, a Denham Springs native, was critically injured on July 17, 2016, when a lone gunman shot six law enforcement officers, killing three of them, outside an Airline Highway convenience store.
Tullier suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach, head, and shoulder in the attack, making doctors fear he wouldn’t survive. But that was more than 2,100 days ago, and he has since become an inspiration to many.
Tullier, now a quadriplegic, spent several years receiving medical treatment in Houston before he and his parents returned to Louisiana in August 2020.
His journey has been well-documented on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page, which keeps more than 61,000 followers regularly updated on his condition and any fundraisers being held for him.
James Tullier recently took to social media to alert the public of his son’s recent struggles, which are being caused by a worsening infection and a fever. He closed by asking people to, “Take a few minutes to say a Prayer.”
“Nick needs Prayer for sure,” James Tullier said.
