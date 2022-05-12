Sid Gautreaux will never forget the smile on Nick Tullier’s face.
Years ago, before multiple gunshot wounds robbed him of the ability to ride his beloved motorcycle, Tullier was one of several motor officers working a parade, something he regularly volunteered for.
With the procession a few minutes behind schedule, Gautreaux glanced over at his deputy riding his bike in a nearby parking lot.
Sitting behind him were Gautreaux’s grandchildren. It was hard to tell who was having more fun.
Gautreaux will never forget the smile on Tullier’s face.
“My grandkids will never forget that,” Gautreaux said. “I will never forget that. And his smile was as big on his face as theirs.”
Many stories of Tullier’s kindness, dedication, and service were told when hundreds of people paid their final respects to the former sheriff’s deputy during an emotional funeral service and procession across the greater Baton Rouge area on Tuesday, May 10.
Tullier died on May 5, nearly six years after he was critically injured when a lone gunman ambushed law enforcement in Baton Rouge in July 2016. Tullier spent several years receiving medical treatment in Houston before he and his parents returned to Louisiana in August 2020.
Tullier’s father James made the announcement of his son’s passing shortly before 8 a.m. on May 5, saying in a Facebook post, “Our precious son died.” The news was followed by an outpouring of support directed toward the Tullier family from state leaders, law enforcement agencies, and Louisiana residents.
That support was evident once again during Tullier’s funeral service.
Held at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, the service featured remarks from Rep. Clay Higgins, Gov. John Bel Edwards, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Gautreaux, and State Trooper Markus Smith. The service drew hundreds of family members, friends, and law enforcement officials and officers from across the state.
A tablecloth and markers were placed atop a table near the sanctuary’s entrance, giving people a chance to jot down their names as they walked in. A large American flag adorned Tullier’s casket, which was guarded by two officers. Nearby, two tables displayed badges, awards, and other items from his career in law enforcement.
On two large television screens, photos of Tullier rolled in an endless slideshow. There were photos of him growing up, photos with his children, photos of him celebrating birthdays, photos of him and his parents, photos of him on vacation, photos of his treatment, and photos of him in police uniform, with many atop his motorcycle.
During the service, speakers lauded Tullier’s “unyielding determination and perseverance” that saw him survive for more than 2,100 days. Though many expressed lingering anger from that “evil day,” they recalled the way Tullier embodied what it meant to be a public servant and how “he ran into danger, not away from it.”
A Denham Springs native and a 1994 graduate of Denham Springs High, Tullier was having coffee on July 17, 2016, when reports came in of an active shooter, and he immediately rushed to the scene near the B-Quik on Airline Highway.
Bullets from the high-powered rifle struck Tullier three times: once in the head, another in the stomach, and the third in the shoulder.
Edwards called Tullier “a true hero” whose desire to protect and serve came from “a place of sincere love.”
“Nick’s actions that day were nothing short of heroic,” Edwards said.
Gautreaux promoted Tullier to the rank of sergeant during the funeral and also announced the retirement of his number, T-82. The sheriff also said his office would name an award in the late deputy’s honor: The Nick Tullier Strong Award.
Gautreaux said there are a few things he looks for when hiring a deputy: a physical presence and strength to serve, mental capacity, and heart.
Tullier, Gautreaux said, “had that heart,” though he was never one to brag about it. The sheriff said Tullier helped “countless men and women and children” in his 18-year career that began in 1996.
The day before the attack, Tullier was off-duty in another parish and heading home when he spotted a lady with a flat tire. Tullier stopped to assist.
Tullier, Gautreaux, wasn’t there just to write tickets and handle wrecks — he was there “to help people, all people, all the time.”
“He was the total package,” Gautreaux said. “He had the servant’s heart and mentality, and he carried it with him through his career.”
Three officers died during the shootout nearly six years ago: Sheriff’s deputy Brad Garafola and policemen Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald. Tullier, Bruce Simmons, and Chad Montgomery were injured.
Tullier was the fourth officer to die from the attack, passing away weeks before his 47th birthday.
The gunman who had traveled from Missouri to Baton Rouge, later identified as Gavin Long, was killed by a sniper.
The initial outlook was Tullier was bleak. His gunshot wounds to the head, stomach, and shoulder were so severe that doctors feared he wouldn’t last more than a day.
When he survived a day, they didn’t think he’d last another week.
When he survived a week, they didn’t think he’d last another month.
He lived on for 2,118 days, Smith noted.
“He defied every medical odd that was against him,” Smith said.
Smith recalled Tullier’s service as a motor officer, saying Tullier’s uniform was “always impeccable” and his motorcycle “always well-shined.” If Tullier was on duty, he’d handle every crash, even though it wasn’t his responsibility, Smith said.
“He absolutely loved being a motorman,” Smith said.
Tullier was also a known prankster, Smith recalled with a laugh.
“You never wanted to leave your motorcycle unattended out there, because Nick’s the guy that would turn your siren switch on when you weren’t looking,” Smith said. “And he’d just be standing there in the background with a big cheesy grin on his face.”
Smith also recalled Tullier’s love to serve his community, especially through various charities he was involved in. Tullier was a big supporter of St. Jude’s Dream Day Foundation and was the Dream Day Foundation coordinator for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Tullier also worked on the Fishing Galore fundraiser part of Dream Day Foundation. Smith said Tullier routinely “sold more raffle tickets than anyone else in the 11 agencies involved” and would spend hours escorting patients during the program.
“He loved being a motor man, but he loved being a part of the Dream Day Foundation even more,” Smith said. “He put his heart and soul into that.”
“Nick never missed a single year,” Smith added. “I saw him giving kids rides all day long. He never took a break.”
Every speaker singled out Tullier’s family, particularly his parents Mary and James, for the “unconditional love” they showed during their son’s difficult rehabilitation. The family kept 61,000 followers — affectionately dubbed “Prayer Warriors” — regularly updated on Tullier’s condition through the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page.
Most of the posts ended with the same phrase: “God Watches. God Listens. God Answers Prayers.”
Higgins remarked on the “incredible sacrifice and pain” that Tullier’s family endured and said that “we’ve emerged stronger” for having witnessed it.
“I have become a better man, James and Mary, because of you, because of Nick,” Higgins said. “His pain seeped into my spirit. The struggles that your family has endured has made my family stronger.”
“Nick will forever live in our hearts,” Higgins added later.
Following the service, hundreds of officers from across Louisiana escorted Tullier’s body from Healing Place to Denham Springs. Several large American flags hung over highways during the 15-mile procession, and hundreds of people lined the streets, waving American or Thin Blue Line flags.
Tullier’s body was laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park.
