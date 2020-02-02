The cat was out of the bag, so to speak, in February of 2019.
Then Livingston Parish Public School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. announced, officially, that the area in-and-around DSLD's Nickens Lake Subdivision off of 4H Club Road, south of Denham Springs, was the preferred site by the board for a second high school to serve the district.
50 acres have 1,300 linear feet facing 4H, which would be the site of the high school's main campus, while the board negotiated with DSLD to donate an additional 15 acres.
The development began with 230 lots over two filings, and is now looking to add 57 more in 2020. The first step for the new filing will be a presentation to the planning commission and, if the developer asks for no waivers, the parish council will get a crack at it.
As has been mentioned in the past by the council, should the developer ask for no waivers and pass the traffic impact study, as well as the drainage impact study, then the council - at this time - can do nothing but approve the development, for fear of a law suit.
The growth of Nickens Lake around the potential site is not unlike Cockerham Acres subdivision, which encircles the current Denham Springs High School on Range Avenue.
The school system also owns 108 acres on Cook Road, Mincey added after the Nickens Lake announcement in February.
“What an investment,” Mincey said, “bought for an elementary, junior high, and high school, then look at what developed around it. With the interstate and surrounding development, it’s not the best location (for a school). It’s better as a business investment.”
The property value has increased with the proximity of the tract to the Juban Crossing shopping center.
