NIET recognizes local special education teacher

Northside Elementary Teacher Jessica Walker was recently spotlighted by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Walker teaches 4th and 5th grade special education students.

 Photo from Taylor Media

The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) recently spotlighted a Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher as part of its tribute to National Teacher Appreciation Week.

NIET recognized Northside Elementary Special Education Teacher Jessica Walker in its effort to identify teachers throughout the nation who are making enormous contributions to their schools and communities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.