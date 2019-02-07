HOLDEN – Road work is underway on a section of La. 441 north of Holden that will affect motorists for the next nine months, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
During this work, the section of road will be completely closed on three weekends.
La. 441 North, from La. 442 north of Holden to La. 16 at Montpelier, will be affected, said Darrick Berner, project engineer with the District 62 office in Hammond.
The work began Wednesday, Feb. 6, and is expected to be completed in October, he said.
The lane closures are necessary while crews perform drainage work, milling, soil cement base work, install new asphalt pavement and other related work, Berner said.
On three weekends, the section of La. 441 North will be closed completely and no traffic will be able to pass while crews replace cross drain pipes, Berner said.
Those weekends are:
- Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9-10.
- Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-17.
- Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24.
Weather permitting, these will be the only dates when La. 441 North will be completely closed, he said.
To avoid the construction zone, southbound motorists may use La. 16 to La. 43 to La. 442 as an alternate route, Berner said.
Northbound motorists may use La. 442 to La. 43 to La. 16 as an alternate route.
Motorist should be prepared for road closures and intermittent delays, he said.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” Berner said.
