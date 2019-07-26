WALKER – Mary Gray chooses her words carefully.
The supervisor of the Walker Animal Shelter knows there is no clear-cut answer.
'No-kill shelter.'
“You have to explain what no-kill shelter means,” Gray said, since there is no single definition or standard. Some people say a no-ill shelter euthanizes no animal while others say a no-kill shelter euthanizes less than 10 percent of their intake.
A shelter that claims to be no-kill can’t predict what will happen tomorrow, Gray said.
“A dog is hit by a car. It won’t survive. There is no reason to let them suffer,” she said. “All shelters have to euthanize severely injured dogs,” Gray said. “Some are beyond saving.
“Deadly diseases in cats. Feline leukemia is highly contagious. You can’t allow it to spread."
In 2012, when Gray started at the Walker Animal Shelter, it euthanized 356 animals. Seven months into 2019, the shelter has euthanized only 7 animals.
Six of the seven were for illnesses or injuries; the seventh was for aggression, Gray said.
What Gray does not what to do is euthanize an animal because there is no room. When Walker gets close to running out of space, she calls rescue groups to help.
It has been three years since the shelter had to euthanize because it had no space.
“I feel we are a no-kill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.