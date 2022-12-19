The pilot of a single-engine airplane had to make an emergency landing on a state highway Sunday afternoon after running out of fuel, according to authorities.
The “aviation incident” occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday on LA Highway 1036 just south of Highway 442, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The pilot, who was the only occupant, “landed the plane safely,” authorities said.
