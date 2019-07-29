LIVINGSTON – The last day of school in May ends the academic year, but it is not the last of anything for the Livingston Parish school system.
“We started preparing for our opening in August before we leave in May,” said Joe Murphy, superintendent of the 26,000-student school system.
“Parts and pieces have been put in place,” throughout the summer, Murphy said, with the goal of having almost 50 schools ready to teach when students return Friday, Aug. 9.
Those parts include the physical plants at schools, but also cover buses, food contracts, hiring employees, training employees, and professional development for teachers.
Five renovation projects and a new project have been completed, Murphy said, with new classrooms at Albany Lower and Albany High, renovations at Maurepas, French Settlement, Seventh Ward Elementary, and the new Live Oak athletic complex.
All of the renovation projects are 'substantially complete except for Seventh Ward, but we expect it to be completed next week before the start of school,' he said.
“We also check the HVAC electric systems to assure that when the kids show up on Aug. 9, all of the schools work,” Murphy said.
But another new project has him excited, Murphy said, the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotic Center. Scheduled to open on the campus of the old Southside Elementary, two buildings were able to be saved after the Great Flood of 2016.
On Monday, July 29, the furniture and equipment as delivered, said Mike Simmons, director of the STEM & Robotic Center.
“We will have an open house event when they’ve got it all up,” Murphy said. “It is an opportunity for kids in the Denham Springs area.”
The school system is partnering with LSU for the STEM Pathways. The center’s first Pathways will be pre-engineering and digital media and emergent media. One of the predictions circulating is that 80 percent of the jobs that children in school today will hold have not been developed yet, Murphy said.
“The new Pathways will provide the opportunity for students to be 21st century learners and 21st century workers,” he said. “It gives our kids an opportunity and another tool to be successful.
“With the exception of three schools, all flood-related repairs have been completed,” Murphy said.
Work continues on Southside Junior High, Southside Elementary and Denham Springs Elementary with bids to be sought for construction this fall, he said. “It’s not as stressful as the past summers.”
“I can tell you the last three summers we ran a crew to deal with flood repairs. This summer we had a crew to help move things."
Teachers who had to move things out of schools where renovations were being made had the crew move their items back into the renovated places.
BUILDINGS AREN'T THE ONLY FOCUS
For the Transportation Department it means assigning bus routes and holding a certification class so the school system will have a list of certified substitutes when school begins.
Three new principals will be taking over at parish schools this fall, Murphy said - Ginger Bishop, at Northside Elementary; Misti Thomason, South Fork Elementary; and Wes Howard, Denham Spring High School.
And what keeps principals the busiest during the summer is staff and personnel issues, he said.
“They are constantly interviewing and looking for personnel. At the elementary level, teachers are tied to their families,” Murphy said. “A spouse may relocate for another job and it creates a vacancy.”
At 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, new teacher orientation will be held at the Literacy Center in Walker for all teachers “new to Livingston Parish.”
A total of 135 teachers are expected.
But it’s not only teachers the school system needs.
“The largest part is staffing,” said Sommer Purvis, administrator of special programs for child nutrition. They have to make sure all 325 food-service positions in the school system are filled, she said.
A job fair was held the first week of July to fill a total of 40 openings in cafeterias had to be filled, requiring interviews and making decisions on who to hire.
Professional development also brings both principals and teachers together in the summer.
Murphy said the curriculum staff met in early June to develop a district-wide Professional Learning Plan.
“We’re making changes,” he said, with a full day set aside in both the fall and spring semesters for professional training instead of half-days. The Professional Learning Plan contains six points including its goal and philosophy to moving from presenting to facilitating.
Principals’ meeting were held July 24-25, with planning and preparation for the 2019-20 school year scheduled on Aug. 6-7.
Schools will hold their own meetings on Aug. 8 and school begins Aug. 9.
