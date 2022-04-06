North Corbin Junior High principal named a semi-finalist for state ‘Principal of the Year’ award

For the fourth straight year, a local principal is in the running for Principal of the Year.
Carolyn Wilkinson, principal at North Corbin Junior High, was recently named one of 24 semi-finalists for the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2023 Principal of the Year award.
This marks the fourth straight year a Livingston Parish administrator has been named a semi-finalist for the award, which honors the state’s top principals.
John Hill of Albany Middle, Bryan Wax of Denham Springs Junior High, and Greg Hayden of Juban Parc Junior High were named semi-finalists for the 2022, 2021, and 2020 awards, respectively.
Hayden and Hill were later named finalists.
“Congratulations to Carolyn Wilkinson, principal of North Corbin Junior High for being named a Louisiana State Semi-Finalist for Principal of the Year,” said a post on the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s Facebook page.
All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists will be honored at the 16th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala, which will be held in New Orleans on July 30. The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
“These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state,” state education leaders said in a statement. “Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.”
Wilkinson, a two-time Livingston Parish Middle School Principal of the Year, has served as principal of North Corbin Junior High for six years. This year, North Corbin Junior High improved its District Performance Score by 1.5 points and was also named a Top Gains Honoree for showing exceptional student growth.
Wilkinson was named Middle School Principal of the Year in Livingston Parish during the 2017-18 and 2021-22 school years.
Among her accomplishments, Wilkinson is most known for integrating a “house system” into her school’s curriculum. The house system randomly assigns students into one of six houses made up of all grade levels.
The system is designed “to create a positive climate and culture for students and staff; as well as build character, relationships, and school spirit,” according to the school’s website.
Though most will recognize the house system from the popular “Harry Potter” series, Wilkinson told The News in August 2017 that said the idea came from Disney Teacher of the Year winner Ron Clark, who incorporated the system when he founded The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Ga., in 2007.
Throughout the year, students are able to score points for their houses through individual achievements, group activities, school attendance, grades, and sports. Points are also awarded for school competitions, such as spelling bees, quiz bowls, and pep rallies.
The all-encompassing system was implemented at the start of the 2017-18 school year. The six houses are Courage, Excellence, Integrity, Moxie, Wisdom, and Virtue.
“We wanted a way to make kids feel connected, to find a social connection,” Wilkinson said on the day the program was incorporated.
After the announcement of Wilkinson’s recognition, the school held a surprise gathering to congratulate her.
“We love you, Mrs. Vosburg (Wilkinson) and are so very proud of you!” the school said on Facebook.
Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists will be revealed at a later date.
