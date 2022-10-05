LIVINGSTON – A few minutes after winning the spelling bee as part of the Livingston Parish Fair festivities, Brody Robinson was still letting the accomplishment sink in.
Robinson won the 38th annual event, sponsored by The Livingston Parish News, on Tuesday in the Green Barn on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.
“Right now, it just feels amazing just knowing that I accomplished something amazing,” Robinson said
Heading into the seventh and final round, three participants remained – Chad King of Frost, Robinson of North Corbin Junior High and Rylee Foster of Albany Middle School – with the final three battling for first, second and third place from a field that featured 24 participants representing 13 schools.
“This is just amazing that I’m able to do this,” Robinson said. “I never thought I would have thought I would have made it to this parish thing. I mean, there were like 20-something people out there. I thought, well all these people deserve this equally. Nobody deserves it more than the other, and so then it eventually it came down to who had studied the most, really.”
Robinson said he studied for about an hour and a half before Tuesday’s spelling bee then took a break.
King was eliminated first in the final round to wrap up third place, setting the stage for Foster and Robinson to battle for first place.
Foster misspelled the word ‘easel’ on her first attempt in the final round. Per contest rules, Robinson then had to spell Foster’s missed word, which he successfully did, giving second place to Foster.
Robinson asked for the definition of ‘easel’ to make sure he had the correct word, at first thinking it was ‘aisle’.
“I was slowly trying to piece it together in my head,” Robinson said. “Well, then I thought, ‘OK, it will maybe be like the art easel sort of thing, so I made sure I asked him, because I didn’t want to completely spell the wrong thing,’” he said.
From there, Robinson correctly spelled the word ‘mammoth’ to clinch the title.
“Whenever I heard it, I’m like, ‘Oh, I see this word a few times every day at least, but then whenever I got to ‘m-a-m’, it was like, ‘Is it a double (letter m)?’ Then I started to get like, ‘What’s going on right now?’ But then I just went for it and just guessed it, really,” Robinson said.
“It just really all came down to ‘Will I get a word that I know, or will I get a word I don’t know?’ That’s really what it came down to for me,” Robinson continued.
Robinson seemingly became more excited as the rounds progressed, giving Livingston Parish News publisher/editor McHugh David, who served as the event’s conductor and pronouncer, a thumbs up heading into later rounds when David asked contestants if they were ready to proceed.
“Really, I was thinking in my head, ‘Well, do I think this is going to be a hard round or an easier round?,” Robinson said of his thought process as the event rolled along. “I was glad I wasn’t the first or the last because I definitely didn’t want to be surprised if it was hard or not. I’m glad I got one of the first ones, but not the first one. Whenever people started getting out more and slowly there were less people, I started getting more and more excited thinking, ‘OK, I definitely think I can get one of the top people in this.’”
The judges were Lois Wax, a retired teacher from Denham Springs High; Margaret Harris, a retired elementary teacher who went back to teaching junior high; and Lorin Caruso, who is in her 26th year of teaching.
