Spelling Bee winners

Livingston Parish News editor/publisher McHugh David, right, stands with the top three finishers in the 38th annual spelling bee held as part of the Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday. From left are Brody Robinson of North Corbin Junior High (first place), Rylee Foster of Albany Middle School (second place) and Chad King of Frost (third place).

 Margaret Smith | The News

LIVINGSTON – A few minutes after winning the spelling bee as part of the Livingston Parish Fair festivities, Brody Robinson was still letting the accomplishment sink in.

Robinson won the 38th annual event, sponsored by The Livingston Parish News, on Tuesday in the Green Barn on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.