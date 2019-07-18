WALKER - August 21st, the doors of a new community college in Walker will be open for students.
That was the promise made by Northshore Technical and Community College as well as interim Dean of Students April Smith. Progress is ongoing and and construction, as well as classroom setup, is on schedule.
Smith, who has been working out of Walker's Literacy and Technology Center until the campus construction is completed, said that enrollment for the fall semester is already open and that both vocational and general education courses will be available through the campus.
"We're focused on bringing every program we have (to the Walker campus," Smith said, "but some will start before others."
To enroll, potential students can visit www.northshorecollege.edu.
The general education courses will be open from the start, and include:
- English
- Math
- Arts
- Behavioral Sciences
- Physical Sciences
Vocation courses will have a staggered launch, due to setup time, faculty acquisition, and accreditation requirements. Vocational courses that will be available immediately are:
- Business Process Design
- Computer / IT
- Emergency Management
- Human Resources
- Industrial Maintenance
- Welding / Craft Trades (Including electrician)
- Contractor's Licensing
- Notary Public
- Customer Service
The nursing courses will be available beginning in the spring.
According to Smith, Northshore's vocational offering is focused on 'high demand, high wage jobs.' That is determined by interaction with employers and schools - an activity the campus will continue in Livingston Parish. For employers, Livingston Economic Development Council will have a new office inside the campus' administration building.
For the education side, Northshore intends to continue their partnership with Southeastern and open a new relationship with the Livingston Parish School Board to start reaching students before they leave high school. Several schools already have vocational tracks for high school students, including Denham Springs and Walker.
The Literacy and Technology Center also hosts vocational courses for high school students.
Potential students and parents can visit a community night hosted by Walker High School on Thursday, August 6th on the Wildcats' campus. The program will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include speeches from North Shore's College President Dr. William Wainwright, among others.
Northshore offers financial aid opportunities, as well as in-house scholarships. Students can also apply for federal Pell grants through their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA), which many high schools are now requiring to be filled out to graduate.
