After the Great Flood of 2016, a group of concerned citizens in Denham Springs put together a force dubbed ‘Denham Strong.’
The effort went beyond recovery - it was a chance for voices to be recognized, their opinions made known for the future of Denham Springs.
Those voices were backed by FEMA, who recommended and fully backed the effort.
During the time after the flood, public hearings were held to give the voices of Denham Springs a medium to express themselves. Several collections at Denham Springs Junior High outlined maps with everything from infrastructure to entertainment on them, and asked residents to simply state, ‘What do you think is most important? Give (the city) a ranking.’
One request, balanced between level of concern and affordability, was an increase in bicycle and pedestrian friendly infrastructure.
As it turns out, the Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC) was interested in this type of infrastructure - and they were willing to go in with cities on 10% matching grants to develop plans for
So recovery coordinator Jeanette Clark jumped on the situation, asking for approval from the city council to enter into an agreement with CRPC to seek out a company to develop a plan for Denham Springs, with matching costs of roughly $10,000 to the city.
Gresham Smith won the bid, and the city was off on a year-long journey of public hearings to gather input.
The final plan is a culmination of months of public meetings to gather input from local citizens, as well as state and federal highway regulations, and locating funding mechanisms.
Funding the projects can take a two-pronged approach, Mike Sewell of Gresham Smith said.
There is going after the “low-hanging fruit projects,” he said, small projects that won’t need large grants or applications to complete and won’t take long to complete.
Then the city will be able to study the “big, long-term impact projects,” that will take more funding.
At the last public meeting, visitors provided insight as to which of the four proposed bike lanes they desired, as well as concerns they add for bicycle and pedestrian safety in the Denham Springs area.
Four biking paths were identified at the previous meeting, each with their own flavor.
“Based on information from the public at its last meeting, we came up with four bicycle paths,” Sewell said, including a greenery lane, a shared bike lane, a separated bike lane, and a bike boulevard.
The shared bike lane would have bikes and autos on the same surface with nothing between them, while the separated bike lane has a raised divider between them.
The top five items of concern were shared bike paths, walking and jogging trails, safety education, paved shoulders, and crosswalks.
The final meeting was set to identify which paths the public was most interested in, as well as fill in some gaps in paths where previous meetings may have missed.
“None of this is going to happen immediately,” Clark explained, “but none of it will ever happen if we don’t have a plan.
“That’s the start, then you try to find funding or piggy back on other projects.”
There are several ways the city can use other infrastructure projects to apply bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, Clark said. When DOTD comes to do a road overlay, she began, the city can produce their recently developed master plan and it can be incorporated into the project.
The city could also come up with its own money for some of the smaller or more affordable projects.
Clark’s main focus, however, is how to incorporate drainage improvements and green infrastructure with these projects.
At the end of the Spring 2019 semester, LSU architecture and engineering students presented their own projects to the city on how to improve drainage and green infrastructure. Clark hopes to combine the efforts to be able to find more funding, as well as improve drainage, all at once.
