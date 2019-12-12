2019 was on fire for Livingston Parish.
And it had to come to an end at some point - or at least slow.
That month appears to be November, wherein 137 total homes sold. While that total may seem like a good number - and it still outpaces the November 2018 home sold total by 10 - its a fall off of 50 from October 2019.
October saw a strange increase, however, as home buyers continued their purchases well beyond the normal months. 184 homes sold in October 2019, with an average sold price of $203,365 for a total inventory of $37,419,312.
November 2019, on the other hand, saw the usual drop. Those 137 homes went for an average price that dipped below $200,000, or $199,976, for a total inventory movement of $10 million less, or $27,396,841.
However, that still remains a decided increase over 2018's numbers of the same month. Average sold price in the eleventh month of 2018 was $193,283, with 127 homes sold. Total inventory was equal to $24,547,013.
The most expensive home sold in November was a three bedroom, three bathroom residence on Reinninger Road in Watson. The 2,406 residential square foot, 3,986 total, sold for $193.27 per square foot or $465,000.
October was a capstone to an unusually long - and profitable - buying season in 2019. Starting in April and running, this year, through October Livingston Parish sold 1,321 homes at record average price over $200,000 - or $206,351.
That's $272,590,651 in seven months.
Through November, Livingston Parish has sold $349,356,852 worth of inventory in homes and has consistently broken the $200,000 average home price, set at $204,063 through eleven months.
