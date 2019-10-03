WALKER – Mention welding classes at a community college and no one blinks an eye.
But start talking about nursing, “computing in the cloud,” and electrical programs, and the attention shifts to Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC).
NTCC held its ribbon-cutting Thursday to dedicate its newest campus in Walker at 11640 Burgess Ave.
And the NTCC chancellor, Dr. William Wainwright, had several announcements for his audience.
The federal Department of Labor recently awarded NTCC a $1.9 million grant to help bring apprenticeship programs to students. In two weeks, the state practical nursing board will visit to evaluate NTCC’s proposed nursing program, he said.
If everything is approved, that program will begin in January.
Certification in Amazon Web Services’ “cloud computing” is coming in the spring he said, along with an electrical program.
While welding classes are on campus now, general education classes meeting at the Literacy and Technology Center will be moving.
And the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just approved the plans for a walkway between the Literacy Center on Florida Boulevard and NTCC, Wainwright said.
