The Northshore Technical Community College’s (NTCC) Livingston Parish Campus, located in Walker next to the Livingston Schools’ Literacy & Technology Center, will host an Open House & Career Expo from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.
The event will offer individuals an opportunity to connect with potential employers and learn about career and continuing education opportunities.
“The event is free to individuals of all ages who are seeking options to meet their future goals. Several area businesses who are seeking employment candidates will be participating in the event,” said NTCC Dean of Campus Administration Lizette Leader.
“We have a wide range of businesses participating, offering a wide range of opportunities,” she said. “It is our hope that individuals of all ages and backgrounds who are seeking employment can meet with our business professionals and discuss possible opportunities.”
Leader noted that several local businesses recently reached out to the college asking for an opportunity to connect with students and other employee candidates in Livingston Parish.
“The current economy and employee market has made it difficult for businesses to find good, qualified employees,” Leader said. “Our campus strives to be in tune with what’s going on and to offer opportunities for our local business community to be successful, thereby giving our students and local professionals greater options.”
Livingston Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said the event is a great opportunity for high school students and adults to learn about local employment opportunities.
“NTCC has made a strong commitment to work with Livingston Parish Public Schools to advance learning for our local community,” Murphy said. This event will be a great way for our students to learn about opportunities and to connect to local business and community leaders.”
Leader noted that businesses wanting to participate in the Career Expo can contact her or Mary Slazer, NTCC’s Director of Institutional Advancement Services, at 985-545-1284. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $2,500, and a large portion of the cost is a tax-deductible contribution to the Northshore College Enhancement Foundation. Sponsors receive preferred placements at the event, signage, social media posts, and inclusion in advertising. Exhibitor placements are also available for $50.
