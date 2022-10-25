Ochsner opening urgent care clinic in Denham Springs

Ochsner Baton Rouge is bringing its urgent care services to Denham Springs, the hospital system has announced.
The official opening for Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health - Denham Springs will be Tuesday, Nov. 1. The new clinic, the third Ochsner facility in Denham Springs and fourth in Livingston Parish, will be located at 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102.
The new clinic is the result of an investment of $1.15 million, the hospital system said. The 2,485-square-foot facility will have four exam rooms, X-ray space, and a treatment room.
“Urgent care is a critical resource for after-hours healthcare concerns that need attention but are not necessarily life-threatening emergencies. It puts Ochsner’s expertise even closer to home,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge, in a statement. “This clinic is especially important to Denham Springs, which is still experiencing growth.”
The Denham Springs clinic will offer a variety of walk-in services for adult and pediatric patients at least 6 months old, officials said in a statement. It will be able to treat many common ailments, such as:
-- Cough, cold and sore throat
-- Fever or flu-like symptoms
-- Urinary tract infections
-- Rash or skin irritation
-- Cuts needing stitches or minor burns
-- Sprains or broken bones
-- Rapid COVID-19 testing
Daigle said Ochsner will continue to expand with new health clinics, urgent care centers and therapy facilities throughout the Capital region. Patients can also get care from their smartphone using Ochsner Anywhere Care.
Like other Ochsner locations, the new Denham Springs urgent care facility connects patients to the entire Ochsner Health network through “Epic,” Ochsner’s integrated electronic medical record system.
Epic enables physicians to quickly and securely access any past medical information and share results with other Ochsner medical providers, reducing the need for repeat testing and saving patients time and money.
The upcoming urgent care clinic joins two other Ochsner facilities in Denham Springs: Ochsner Health Center - Denham Springs, located at 30819 Hwy. 16; and Ochsner Health Center - Denham Springs South, located at 139 Veterans Blvd. There is also Ochsner Health Center - Livingston, located at 29437 S. Frost Road.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call (225) 761-5200 or visit Ochsner.org/doctors to schedule online. Online appointments are also available through the MyOchsner patient portal.
