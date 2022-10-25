Ochsner opening urgent care clinic in Denham Springs

Ochsner Baton Rouge will soon open a new clinic, Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health – Denham Springs. The clinic will open Nov. 1, 2022.

 Photo from Ochsner

Ochsner Baton Rouge is bringing its urgent care services to Denham Springs, the hospital system has announced.

The official opening for Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health - Denham Springs will be Tuesday, Nov. 1. The new clinic, the third Ochsner facility in Denham Springs and fourth in Livingston Parish, will be located at 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.