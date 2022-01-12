Ochsner Baton Rouge has opened a new location in Livingston, expanding services to the eastern part of the parish, the hospital system recently announced.
The new clinic, located just off Interstate-12 on South Frost Road, is about halfway between Ochsner health centers in Denham Springs and Hammond, extending primary care access to underserved areas, Ochsner officials said.
“Our new Livingston clinic fills a critical area of patient need, and it’s part of our aggressive plan to increase services throughout the region,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge, in a statement. “We continue to evaluate all opportunities to expand – from Plaquemine to Hammond, Zachary to Gonzales, and everywhere in between.”
OHC-Livingston, located at 29437 S. Frost Road, was previously occupied by RKM Primary Care. Ochsner invested $475,000 on renovating and upgrading the facility. It features eight exam rooms and 4,000 square feet of space.
In addition to seeing patients in Hammond, Dr. Kaci Watts will treat patients at this new location with support from Dr. Courtney Royal.
OHC-Livingston is connected to the Ochsner Health network and its EPIC electronic medical record system, which officials said “ensures patients can receive seamless care and be referred to the appropriate specialty care without the need to duplicate testing.”
Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge is comprised of a full-service, 150-bed hospital and 13 health centers across Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes, including Ochsner Cancer Center-Baton Rouge.
To schedule an appointment at the new Livingston location, call (225) 761-5200, or visit Ochsner.org/doctors to schedule online. Online appointments are also available through the MyOchsner patient portal.
