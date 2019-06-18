The wait is over.
According to U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, R-District 6, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released Duplication of Benefits (DOB) legal guidance.
Graves said that the 53-page document will be sent to the state for processing, and outlines changes that must be made in the Restore Louisiana program to match new guidelines.
Once the state produces an action plan for the changes and submits it to HUD, it will await review and a potential “green light” to start cutting checks.
“This has taken way too long, but its certainly good news,” Graves told The News on the phone Friday afternoon. “This lays the groundwork for these checks to be cut.”
Graves added that he believes it will not take the state long to change its rules and guidelines.
According to the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD), they have been “prepared for this” and do not expect much will have to change in their action plan.
Their understanding of the changes:
- For homeowners who declined or canceled the SBA loans they were approved for, the SBA loan amount they did not draw down will no longer be counted as a Duplication of Benefits for their Restore grant, regardless of income.
- The State must submit a substantial action plan amendment (APA) to HUD to be able to provide funds for repayment of SBA loan funds disbursed to homeowners. Once that APA is approved, the Program will be able to provide funds for repayment of the drawn down amounts of SBA loans for all households at or below 120 percent AMI.
- Households with income above 120 percent AMI may also be able to receive funds for SBA loan repayment if they can demonstrate a “hardship.” The criteria for a hardship exception must be approved by HUD as part of the substantial action plan amendment. HUD will then need to approve homeowners’ financial hardship justification on a case-by-case basis.
The OCD is working to submit its action plan to HUD, while conversing with state and local officials on their understanding of the guidance.
The DOB hangup became a problem shortly after the first set of Restore Louisiana checks were to be cut. Victims who expected to receive funds from the grant program found out that by applying for or receiving a loan through the Small Business Administration (SBA) they became ineligible for Restore funding.
Both state and federal officials pushed for victims to apply for Restore money and to sign up for SBA loans.
Graves and Louisiana’s Washington D.C. delegation went to work on HUD shortly after the issue arose, with Graves leading the charge in communication with both President Donald Trump and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. Guidance was promised as early as December 2017, but now appears in May 2019.
Graves said that roughly $250 million remains outstanding through the Restore program due to Duplication of Benefits issues. He added that the new guidelines stipulate that reimbursements can also occur for accrued interest on SBA loans, since the Great Flood of 2016.
The new guidelines will target low-to-moderate income households first, at roughly 120 percent of the area-median-income and below. Those above that threshold will be subject to an appeals process wherein they can apply for an exemption.
Median income in the Baton Rouge area rests just below $39,000.
An early draft of the guidance would have likely restricted those who qualify for the exemption to only victims eligible for a hardship waiver (death in the family, loss of job, loss of income, etc.) which would have greatly limited the eligibility for victims. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Graves pressed HUD to open up the eligibility and it agreed to let Louisiana define the qualifications for the waiver.
The waiver is required per the law as SBA loans have been, historically, counted as a DOB.
