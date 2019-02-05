DENHAM SPRINGS – Construction has started on four commercial projects and is continuing on two more, according to the February report by the Denham Springs Office of Planning & Development.
Permits were issued and construction started on Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 730 S. Range Ave., Building 2, Suite A, as a tenant build-out.
Ollie’s will take up a major space at Livingston Square on South Range Avenue, on the south side of Airborne Extreme Trampoline Park.
Founded in 1982, Ollie’s boasts 303 stores in 23 states, according to its website. The chain buys surplus merchandise from retail stores, suppliers and manufacturers.
Construction has also started on three other commercial projects:
--Sac-Au-Lait Center, 2660 Sac Au Lait, new business.
--Mattress Express,539 Florida Ave. SW, Suite E, tenant build-out.
--Eclectic Collections Co., 2132 Florida Ave. SW, change of occupancy.
Meanwhile, construction continues on two other projects, both new businesses:
--Urban Air Adventure Park, 170 Bass Pro Blvd.
--Sandifer Dental Office, 1291 Florida Ave.,
Also on the list of 15 commercial construction projects are three that submitted drawing plans for review. They are:
--Panaderia Mi Ranchito, 1024 Florida Ave, SW, change of occupancy.
--Uno Dos Tacos, 123 Rushing Road, tenant build-out.
--CubeSmart Denham Springs, 100 Rushing Road, new business.
Civil construction drawings were submitted by CubeSmart, but no architectural drawing at this time, the report said.
Three more projects have had their construction drawings reviewed and are ready to permit. They are:
--Tienda Gloria, 1310 Florida Ave. SW, flood repair.
--Georgi's Hair 4 U, 27947 La. 16, Suite 3, change of occupancy.
--First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs, 315 Centerville St. NW, remodel.
Plan review comments have been sent to Watson Inspection II, 115 NE College St., a new business, according to the report.
Two new businesses also are on the monthly report:
--Magnificient Monograms, 533 Florida Ave. SW, monogramming and sewing.
--Absolute Auto Glass, Inc., 1831 Florida Ave. SW, automobile glass repair and replacement.
