The Livingston Parish Council will consider implementing a moratorium on new development after one councilman said the parish’s subdivision and zoning regulations, the subject of extensive debate for most of the current term, are still in need of “a lot of improvements.”
During a rowdy meeting on Thursday, the council approved holding a public hearing on a possible moratorium — which would be the second in the last year — in its July 27 meeting.
Shane Mack, who represents District 9, proposed the 12-month moratorium on new development, calling it “necessary” as the council continues in its years-long process to implement zoning.
So far, only four of the nine districts have been zoned, but those zoning maps are in question amid a federal lawsuit filed by the developer of a large subdivision in the Denham Springs area.
In Mack’s proposed ordinance, the moratorium would “prohibit the submittal, review, and approval of any and all submitted preliminary site plans for subdivisions [with and without improvements]” where there are at least 50 lots or 100 acres.
It would not pertain to commercial development.
“If you care about the future of Livingston Parish, this needs to happen as soon as possible,” Mack said during a heated debate.
New development, a hot-button issue in the parish for years, has become increasingly heated in the last year amid a wave of massive subdivisions coming into the area. Long-time residents have spoken against those projects, saying they will worsen existing infrastructure problems regarding traffic, drainage, and school overcrowding.
In May 2022, the council issued a 60-day moratorium as leaders ushered in a slew of new building regulations aimed at controlling development. Months after the moratorium ended, the council began adopting zoning maps — once an unthinkable notion in the conservative parish.
So far, the council has approved zoning maps for Districts 1, 5, 7, and 8, but the validity of those maps was thrown into question when a developer took his grievances over one adopted map to a federal court.
Ascension Properties owner Chris Ingram — who is behind Deer Run, a controversial 2,000-lot subdivision on 4H Club Road — argued in a lawsuit that six council members overstepped their authority when they approved the District 5 map, saying they ignored both state law and the parish’s home rule charter.
District 5 encompasses the area south of Denham Springs, where Deer Run is being built.
Though the suit focuses on the District 5 map, the developer suggested the other three zoning maps may have also been unlawfully approved. That assertion has been backed by the parish attorney and parish president, who both suggested the council may need to restart the zoning process.
The council has yet to rescind its approved zoning maps but has taken other steps to ensure the process is done correctly moving forward. In May, the council agreed to contract Villavaso & Associates, an urban planning firm, to complete the parish’s zoning. Council members also agreed to work with Steven Irving, a specialized attorney who will provide legal services.
Still, members of the council continue to contradict each other during meetings. One example came Thursday, when a debate on the legality of a public hearing for a zoning map turned into a heated exchange.
“We keep hearing two different opinions,” said Councilman Gerald McMorris.
With the zoning maps in question and other “deficiencies” in the parish’s development laws, Mack said the council needs to pause allowing any more large developments, saying they’re the projects that put the greatest strain on infrastructure.
“It’s evident that changes and modifications need to be made to the development regulations and zoning regulations in Livingston Parish for the quality of life in Livingston Parish,” Mack said.
This was the third consecutive month in which the council had a moratorium on its agenda, but the item was pulled from meetings in May and June. Despite passing for introduction 7-1, not all were in favor of a moratorium.
Council members Garry Talbert and Scooter Keen questioned the numbers of lots and acres Mack chose, calling them “arbitrary.” Both felt the issue needed to be discussed in a committee meeting before being presented to the full council.
But Mack argued that if the council didn’t introduce the ordinance Thursday, then a moratorium couldn’t be implemented for almost another two months.
“You run the risk of large high density developments coming into areas where the infrastructure can’t handle it,” Mack said.
The council, which voted to introduce Mack’s ordinance, plans to discuss a moratorium during a committee meeting Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.