Livingston Parish Council Chambers

Livingston Parish Council Chambers

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish Council will consider implementing a moratorium on new development after one councilman said the parish’s subdivision and zoning regulations, the subject of extensive debate for most of the current term, are still in need of “a lot of improvements.”

During a rowdy meeting on Thursday, the council approved holding a public hearing on a possible moratorium — which would be the second in the last year — in its July 27 meeting.

