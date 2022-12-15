A proposed sales tax to fund pay raises for all Livingston Parish public school employees will be on the ballot next year.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish School Board gave the final stamp of approval to put a one-cent sales tax before voters on the March 25, 2023, ballot. The measure passed by a 8-0 vote.
The school board’s decision came after similar action taken last month by the Livingston Parish Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) Board of Directors. The EFID board, which was activated in the fall, is tasked with exploring options to improve salaries for the district’s 4,000-plus employees.
If approved, the sales tax would generate around $24 million annually, and those funds could only be used for public school employee salaries and benefits, according to the resolution. District leaders said the extra funding would be enough to pull the district from the bottom in average employee pay among school systems, both locally and statewide.
During Thursday’s meeting, representatives from the district’s principals and teachers associations spoke in favor of the sales tax, saying it would pay dividends for a district that is in “crisis mode” amid shortages in teachers and support staff. The extra funds, supporters said, would enable the district to better retain quality teachers, recruit new ones, and boost overall morale.
“The benefits of this will be felt by students, on each of our campuses, in the homes of our families, and in our communities,” said Albany Middle Principal John Hill, president of the Livingston Parish Principals Association.
Employee compensation has been one of the most discussed topics in the Livingston Parish school system, which ranks in the bottom half of the state for average school employee salary — despite being near the top in academic performance.
Livingston Parish Public Schools is No. 38 among districts for the average teacher pay, coming in at just over $50,000 per year. That ranking drops further when comparing salaries for bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers, and food service workers, according to officials.
Officials have pointed to the lack of funding sources as the biggest reason for the disparity. A May 2022 report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor ranked Livingston Parish last in the Greater Baton Rouge area for local ad valorem taxes paid per student, at $722. None of the other seven districts were less than $2,000.
Among the 69 districts included in the report, Livingston Parish’s amount of local ad valorem taxes paid per student ranked 65th.
The district’s lower-than-average salaries have made it difficult to recruit and retain quality employees, with many going for higher-paying gigs in neighboring school districts or leaving the profession altogether. Earlier this year, Livingston Parish school leaders pointed to the loss of quality teachers when the Louisiana Department of Education’s statewide accountability report showed a dip in the system’s ranking.
Louis Sansovich, chairman for the Livingston Parish Teachers Association, told board members that 220 new teachers were hired this year, up from 160 two years ago. Of all active teachers, 116 aren’t considered fully certified, which is up from about “five individuals less than a decade ago,” he said.
“Offering the highest starting salary in the area will make us a favorite to land the best new talent leaving the local universities,” said Sansovich, who teaches at Albany High. “Quality veteran teachers should be more likely to return to the parish instead of having our quality veteran teachers cherry-picked by other parishes.”
The district has taken steps to improve employee pay in recent years, most notably a $12.7 million compensation package in August – the district’s largest-ever. However, all but $2 million was used on one-time stipends since most of the funds were not linked to recurring streams of revenue.
If approved, the one-cent sales tax would be on the books for 20 years before going back before voters. The tax would be exempted from all groceries, prescriptions, and fuel sales in the parish, according to officials.
The tax would collect enough to give at least a 10-percent pay raise to all school employees, with a baseline annual increase of $2,500.
That would improve the district's standing on a local level. Last month, officials said Livingston Parish ranks last among six local districts in pay for beginning teachers and fifth in pay for teachers with 25 years of experience. The other five districts include Ascension Parish, Central Community Schools, East Baton Rouge Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and Zachary Community Schools.
Superintendent Joe Murphy has said the district would jump to first place in the six-district region in new teacher pay and second place in 25-years-plus teacher pay should the tax pass.
If approved, the sales tax would go on the books July 1, 2023 — the start of fiscal year 2023-24 for the school system. That means pay raises would go into effect for the next school year — giving school employees financial incentive to stay within or come to the district.
"If this [tax] was put into place, a number of [positions] would go from the bottom to first," Hill said.
Despite the collective desire to see school employees be better compensated, not all have been in favor of a new tax. The most vocal opponent of a tax on the school board has been District 2 representative Kellee Dickerson, who did not vote to activate the EFID board. Dickerson said she is against burdening residents with another tax and said a tax would be akin to asking school employees to “pay for their own raises.”
In November’s EFID meeting, Director Scott Jones, who was nominated by Dickerson, argued that the school system should first look internally to find money for pay raises before proposing a tax in an already heavily-taxed parish.
Jones also cited statistics showing Livingston Parish’s higher-than-average sales tax rate, which is currently 10.95 percent, according to the state’s Sales Tax Handbook. That is higher than 83 percent of the state’s parishes and 97 percent of the counties nationwide, the handbook states.
“That’s not something to be proud of,” Jones said last month.
If the tax passes, pay raises would be given to all employees on the district's salary schedule, including teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, central office personnel, and superintendents. Murphy said he will donate any raise he'd receive to Mighty Moms, stating that the tax proposal was not about giving himself a pay increase but better compensating employees at a critical time for the school system.
“There are people who won’t vote for this because it’s a tax, and I’m perfectly fine with that,” Murphy said after the meeting. “But I would invite anyone who has questions about it to ask us and we’ll discuss it and show them why this is important, because it’s really important for the future of the system.”
