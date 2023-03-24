This time, the meeting was canceled before it got started.
The Livingston Parish Council will no longer meet on Monday, March 27 — a special meeting that was called after Thursday’s regular meeting failed to draw enough members for a quorum.
The next council meeting will be April 13, according to Chairman John Wascom. That means the council will go five weeks without meeting.
The debacle started Thursday evening, when five council members were unable to attend the regularly scheduled 6 p.m. meeting. With only four members present, the council failed to reach the threshold to take action on the nearly 30 agenda items and ended the meeting after nine minutes. There weren’t enough members to even adjourn.
Several council members said they can’t recall the last time the council didn’t have enough for a quorum, which calls for at least five council members.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Wascom told The News.
The four present council members were: Wascom, of District 4; Erin Sandefur, of District 5; Randy Delatte, of District 8; and Shane Mack, of District 9.
The five absent council members were: Jeff Ard, District 1; Garry Talbert, District 2; Scooter Keen, District 3; Gerald McMorris, District 6; and Tracy Girlinghouse, District 7.
After the meeting, Ard and Girlinghouse told The News they were unable to attend the meeting due to work reasons, while Talbert said he had a health issue. McMorris said he was attending a family member’s wedding and informed others last week he wouldn’t be at Thursday’s meeting, something other council members confirmed. Keen could not be reached.
But people who attended or watched the meeting — including Sandefur — took to social media to air their grievances over its cancellation and the absences. Some, including Sandefur, described it as a political move given the action that was set to be taken on a proposed zoning category allowing 40-foot lots, a heavily debated topic in recent weeks.
Sandefur has been outspoken against the proposition and said some of the absences — which resulted in the meeting’s cancellation — were intentional to postpone a vote on the issue. Sandefur is running for the District 5 seat in a special election March 25, meaning Thursday may have been her only chance to vote on the issue.
But multiple council members took to social media to clarify their circumstances.
In his Facebook post, Ard said he had informed Wascom that he’d be late for the meeting due to work and that he hoped to be there by 6:45 p.m. Ard said he was “[en] route” to the meeting when he learned it was being canceled. He also pushed back against the absence being “political,” saying he plans to vote against the zoning category.
Girlinghouse said he informed others “at lunchtime” that he’d be unable to attend the meeting after being “held up” with work in Alabama, adding that, “In my ten years of public service I have missed very few” meetings. He noted that he didn’t leave the job site until 8:30 p.m. Thursday and said he would “never miss a meeting for a political reason.”
McMorris told The News he missed the meeting because he was attending a cousin’s wedding in Texas, adding that he had to cook for 200 people. Multiple council members said that McMorris informed them of the wedding a week before the meeting.
With the regular and special meetings’ cancellations, the next Livingston Parish Council meeting promised to be a marathon: Wascom said the next meeting will contain agenda items from the canceled March 23 meeting as well as the April 13 meeting.
The council typically meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, with council members and the public gathering inside the council chambers in Livingston.
