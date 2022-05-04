On an otherwise normal Friday in 2008, 58-year-old Barbara Blount vanished without a trace.
Her cooking pots were stacked on the kitchen floor, as if she was getting ready to clean. There were no signs of forced entry, though the back door was left open, and nothing appeared to be stolen. Her car was found less than a mile away, the keys lying nearby on the ground.
Fourteen years later, her disappearance continues to baffle investigators, who are still holding out hope for new clues that could shed light on a missing person’s case that rocked Livingston Parish.
Sheriff Jason Ard took to social media to renew the call for any information regarding the disappearance of Blount, a Holden woman who mysteriously vanished in May 2008.
Blount was abducted, apparently by force, from her rural home on La. Hwy. 1036, near the St. Helena Parish line, on May 2, 2008. The search continued for several weeks without any answers, and the sheriff's office has pleaded with the public almost every May since for any information they might have.
“It has been 14 years and we still don’t know what happened to Barbara Blount,” Ard said. “We continue to work with the Blount family & to follow new leads. But we need your help.”
According to an earlier report by The News, Blount’s disappearance was discovered after a relative was unable to reach her by phone.
Once they arrived on scene, deputies saw no signs of forced entry but also noted that the back door was open. Friends and relatives told The News that Blount never left her doors unlocked, much less open. They also said she was unlikely to leave home without telling a friend or relative.
During their search, deputies noticed that pots were stacked on her kitchen floor, leading authorities to believe she intended to clean that day.
Valuables were left in the residence in plain view, and there was no appearance of a robbery, authorities have said. Relatives also noted that Blount’s gun was still in her home, something she typically carried when she went out to feed the cows.
A cordless phone was also found on the ground in the carport, with the battery hanging out, family members told The News at the time.
Detectives have since said it appeared someone may have lured her from her residence.
A torrential rainstorm hampered search efforts the day Blount disappeared and in the days that followed, with the entire area covered in water. Authorities eventually found her vehicle — a 2006 Toyota Camry — approximately a quarter-mile north of her residence, the keys on the ground nearby.
The car was parked on a hunting club road in a wooded area but still visible from the highway. The car had been drenched in the recent downpours, with water covering the floor board, Ard said in 2018.
“We had a horrible rain that day, and the whole road was covered with water,” he said. “It rained so much that water covered the floor board of her car, and deputies still refer to seeing the water rise as they waited for the tow truck … it came up that fast.”
Ard said deputies canvassed the entire area to find any clues that would give them a lead. Hundreds of volunteers assisted in the search, which took them through waterways and wooded areas over several weeks.
Detectives eventually interviewed everyone “with a possible connection to Blount.” Louisiana State Police and the FBI also helped the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office “chase every lead,” Ard said.
But all these years later, Blount has yet to be found, and authorities have yet to learn what actually happened.
Ard, who was Sheriff Willie Graves’ chief deputy when Blount vanished, said his office and Blount’s family are still hoping that someone has a clue that could point detectives in the right direction.
That is why his office has renewed the call for information every May since Blount’s disappearance.
“It’s frustrating,” Ard said. “What happened to her? This is one of those cases that sticks with you. I think we all — including the family — just want answers and we don’t intend to stop until we get some.”
Blount, who would be 72 now, is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 150 pounds. She was said to have green eyes and brownish-grey hair.
Blount was described as “a wonderful Christian woman” who couldn’t wait to have grandchildren. She was said to be a friend to “many in her community,” and she attended services at Magnolia Baptist Church three times a week and served on church committees.
She had lived alone since 2004, when her husband Henry Blount, Jr., died after a train collided with his gasoline truck in Chalmette, according to an earlier report by The News.
Anyone with information on the Blount case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.