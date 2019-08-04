WALKER – It gave the community a chance to look at all the buildings and it gave students a chance to learn where their classes are –and who their teachers are.
Walker High’s Community Open House on Sunday was a chance to show off years of planning and two years of construction that doubled the size of the campus and its real estate.
“This is a great opportunity for our citizens to see this fantastic building and fantastic facilities we’ve grown into,” said Jason St. Pierre, principal of Walker High School.
“Last week we enrolled 56 new students,” St. Pierre said. “Walker is growing, and we will accommodate the students.”
Former School Superintendent John Watson, a Walker High graduate who also served as principal of the school, gave a brief history of schools in the city, beginning with the first grade school in 1875.
The community realized the need for a high school, he said, and in 1916 or 1917, the first graduation was held for less than 10 students. In 1930, Walker residents voted to tax themselves to pay for a new high school, and the building is still used today as Walker Freshman High, Watson said.
In 1968, the 100 Hall and old cafeteria at the current high school were built as a junior high. It was expanded and in 1975 became Walker High School.
In 2014, “The need to expand was realized with board members Jimmy Watson and Jeff Cox leading the expansion to Florida (Boulevard),” he said.
Walker voters approved a $25 million bond issue and, “Construction began in 2017 to get to the point where we are today,” Watson said.
That work included the cafeteria with indoor and outdoor seating for up to 800 students, a band room for nearly 200 students with practice rooms, a 16,000-square-foot vocational-technical education building for agriculture, carpentry and welding classes, the paint-and-body shop, and air-conditioned gym that seats 2,000.
After other speeches, parents and students were able to tour the buildings, find their classes and meet their teachers.
“Yes, come in,” Tanya Midboe said, greeting parents and students to her biology and chemistry class on the second floor of the administrative/classroom building that faces Florida Boulevard.
“Biology is awesome; you’ll love it,” she told parents as she gave them a course handout and told them about an app that will help with information on their child’s class.
Reassurance was as much Midboe’s job as explaining coursework.
“It calms them,” to find out about their classes before school begins, she said. Coming from Walker Freshman High, where they are the only grade, “It gets them excited. It gets me excited.
“It’s so funny to see them come in the first week timid and three weeks late they think they rule the school.”
Former School Board member Jimmy Watson, now the mayor of Walker, was one of several speakers to thank those attending for their support of local schools.
“I want to thank the citizens of the Walker School District for voting for the $25 million bond issue on this school,” said Watson, also a WHS graduate.
To expand the school meant buying the land and removing eight houses, two barns and 24 mobile homes, Watson said. To have gone to another site and build a new school would have cost $50 million.
Before he left the School Board to become mayor, Watson said he was told that 55 percent of the growth in schools was in the Walker district.
“Walker needs an elementary school south of the interstate and a junior high south of the interstate,” he said.
On display in the gym foyer were the plaques that will go up on the wall of last year’s inaugural class into the Walker High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Also on display was the bell used at the old Walker High School from 1929.
Watson brought it to the school last week after locating the bell six or seven years ago.
The school bell had an active life – Watson could recall at least four times the bell was “borrowed” by students and/or others but eventually found its way back to its proper place.
The bell will get a new home at the school in a display case, he said.
“I know these facilities are unrivaled in our parish and unrivaled in our state,” said Joe Murphy, school superintendent. “When you walk around the school today, you will see the beautiful things here for students when they come to school.”
Murphy recalled that in 2015, St. Pierre visited a school in Chicago that sparked the concept that “learning can go on everywhere in a building.”
The concept -- a school of intentional design – takes student out of rows of desks and allows them to work in groups on projects, eve if they sit in a corner.
“We want students engage in learning, taking ownership of their learning,” Murphy said.
The school system’s goal is to “build to give your children opportunities,” Murphy said, driven by the idea “how can we improve instruction?”
“I want to thank the citizens of Walker’s support to build these facilities,” said Bo Graham, School Board member form Walker.
Graham said he has only served on the School Board for 2½ years, but “One thing I learned change orders build a project of this magnitude.
“And dirt. I didn’t know dirt would be so expensive.
Looking back at the educators and board members who led Walker schools, Graham said, “I got a greater appreciation for this people who set the standard for what we have today.
“The saying we have at the School Board is ‘We do more with less.’ They did a lot more with a lot less back then.”
