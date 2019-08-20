ALBANY -- Parents and the community will have a chance to learn about the educational offerings in Albany schools and see some new buildings during a Community Open House on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albany High School, Albany Middle School, Albany Upper Elementary and Albany Lower Elementary.
A pep rally will be held at noon.
Livingston Parish School Board member Devin Gregoire, who represents the Albany area, said it will be an opportunity for the community to see the latest in educational methods in their schools.
Two new 16-classroom buildings were completed this summer and are now in use at Albany High and Albany Lower Elementary.
Visitors will be able to enter drawings for more than 50 door prizes from local businesses and individuals. A free lunch will be served, and entertainment will be provided by the Albany High and Albany Middle School bands, their cheerleaders and dance team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.