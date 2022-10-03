Football fans waiting for the first game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium will have to wait a little longer.
Livingston Parish school officials recently announced that Denham Springs High, which is in the midst of a campus-wide upgrade to its athletic facilities, will not be able to host its homecoming football game, as had been previously hoped.
Instead, Denham Springs High’s homecoming game against St. Amant will be held at Walker High on Oct. 14, according to Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris.
Harris, who spearheaded the push to improve the school’s athletic facilities, cited the delay in the delivery and installation of the stadium’s bleachers for the postponement of the stadium’s opening.
“The bleachers for the new Jacket Stadium are under construction, but they will not be able to be completed by Oct. 14, so we had to make the decision to move the homecoming game to Walker High School’s field,” Harris said.
“We are so appreciative of everyone at Walker High for working with us to give the Denham Springs High School coaches, players and family members a temporary home for this season.”
Denham Springs High is in the final stages of a multi-million dollar revamp of its athletic facilities that’ll keep nearly all sports on the school’s campus. Funds for the projects are coming from a renewed property tax that was approved in April 2021, when voters in School District No. 1 passed a bond renewal that made millions available to upgrade the school’s sports facilities.
The 8.64 mill tax had been on the books since 2007, with initial funds used to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High. More than 75 percent of those voted supported the renewal, extending the millage for another 20 years.
Construction on the new Yellow Jacket Stadium started in February, when construction crews tore down the former football venue. The stadium is being rebuilt and repositioned and will feature better security designs for parking and entry as well as a new track and field facility. Additionally, there will be a new turf surface.
The project was expected to wrap up in September. To give crews more time, the football program scheduled its first eight games (scrimmage, jamboree, and first six regular season games) on the road.
But because of the delay in the delivery and installation of the stadium’s bleachers, homecoming for Denham Springs High will now shift about five miles east. All DSHS homecoming festivities will be held on Walker High’s field, including the halftime court presentation and DSHS Hall of Fame recognition.
Harris said he is hoping that the Denham Springs football team will be able to play its last scheduled home game — which comes against Walker — on Nov. 4 in the new stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.