New Yellow Jacket Stadium

Pictured is the new Yellow Jacket Stadium for Denham Springs High School, a centerpiece of the school's multi-million dollar renovation to its on-campus athletic facilities.

 David Gray | The News

Football fans waiting for the first game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium will have to wait a little longer.

Livingston Parish school officials recently announced that Denham Springs High, which is in the midst of a campus-wide upgrade to its athletic facilities, will not be able to host its homecoming football game, as had been previously hoped.

