As people voiced their opposition to a proposed subdivision in south Denham Springs, Livingston Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse kept returning to the same point.
Zoning.
“Work on your zoning maps, get that done,” Girlinghouse, of District 7, told his fellow council members. “And it’s a whole different world.”
Zoning came up numerous times during a recent meeting of the Livingston Parish Council, when the preliminary plat for the proposed 481-lot Sweetwater Subdivision on 4H Club Road was approved.
Though most in the audience were against the subdivision — and most on the council understood the traffic, flooding, and overcrowding issues that would only worsen by adding it — council members said they were bound by the ordinances currently in place.
Because the subdivision has thus far met all the requirements, voting to deny the plat would open the council members up to litigation, an opinion bolstered by both the parish attorney and the Attorney General’s Office.
That could all change, though, with zoning.
“(Zoning) gives us an easier way to say, ‘no, I don’t like that,’ or, ‘no, we need to change that,’” Girlinghouse explained in a podcast with The News last year. “It’s a way for us to protect the people that live here now, not those who would live or have a business here later.”
Zoning has been “a touchy subject” in Livingston Parish, Girlinghouse said in a recent podcast with The News. But support for it has steadily grown as infrastructure issues come into greater focus alongside the parish’s explosion in population over the last 20 years.
Livingston Parish saw one of the largest population increases of all Louisiana parishes in the 2020 Census, rising four times faster than the statewide average and seventh-fastest in the state.
The parish reported an 11.1-percent increase in population in the 10-year period ending in 2020, bringing the total population to 142,282 residents. That’s an increase of 14,256 people from the 2010 Census (128,026) and a rise of 50,468 from the 2000 Census (91,814).
Livingston Parish was one of only 19 parishes in the state to report an increase in 2020, and one of only 13 with an increase higher than the statewide average that didn’t even reach 3 percent.
Only six parishes recorded a faster growth rate than Livingston Parish, now the state’s ninth-most populated parish.
And that growth has led to worsening problems with traffic and flooding, problems a 2013 master plan said required zoning to appropriately address. But that hasn’t been an easy sell in Livingston Parish, where many property owners bristle at government oversight.
“There’s no doubt there’s a contingency of people out there that don’t want zoning,” Girlinghouse said. “They view it as you’re taking their rights away.”
In last week’s council meeting, District 1 Councilman Jeff Ard said zoning should’ve been done “20 years ago” but noted the “pushback” that comes from the public when the subject is discussed.
“A lot of the pushback comes from the people [who say they] don’t want zoning and don’t want [us] to tell [them] what [they] can and can’t do with [their] land,” Ard said. “Until your neighbor decides to build something beside you.”
Ard said most on the council took office because they are trying to protect the parish. Last year, the council adopted a zoning ordinance that established multiple zoning categories, bringing it a step closer toward implementing its first land-use rules. Alvin Fairburn Associates drafted the ordinance.
The current council has passed multiple ordinances that have made development guidelines more strict, but zoning, according to some on the council, is the only long-term fix.
“We’re not trying to do this as a power grab,” Ard said. “We’re trying to protect our parish. This is the only thing we have left to govern this (development) and slow it down. Unfortunately, we have subdivisions that are gonna get through, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”
A few weeks ago, councilmen received their first rough drafts of their zoning maps, also drafted by Alvin Fairburn Associates. When the maps are ready, Girlinghouse said there will be public meetings to allow people to give their input.
When that process is complete, then it’ll go to a vote before the council.
Girlinghouse urged people to attend the public meetings when they begin.
“We learn a lot as councilmen from public input,” Girlinghouse said. “A lot of ideas come from talking directly to the public. I highly recommend people to show up so we can work through all this.”
Once zoning is passed, Girlinghouse said there will be "a grace period" for people to come in with concerns that can be changed "on the fly."
Girlinghouse said he has already reviewed his map and sent it back to the architects. During the meeting, he urged his fellow councilmen to take the time to delve into their districts’ maps “so we take control of our parish and development.”
Though getting zoning on the books is still months away, Girlinghouse said he was “100 percent” certain it will get passed at some point. Though he’s not sure if it will be unanimous, he said he has spoken to each councilman individually and that “none of them have been totally against it.”
“I’m 100 percent sure this is gonna happen,” he said. “Now when it happens, I’m 90 percent sure it’ll get done before the end of the year. But the public reaction might be huge, and we learn something from that. But I know this will happen.
“Will it get done by the end of the year? If I were a betting man, I’d bet ‘yes.’ And I’d bet hard.”
