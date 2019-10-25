LIVINGSTON - Two men got stuck in traffic, preventing a quorum.
But, should that not be the case in November, the ordinance committee should be prepared for a presentation from Mr. H.B. Billingsly, who handed out a two-page letter to councilmen and media before their regular meeting Thursday.
Billingsly, a retired law enforcement officer and proponent of speed bumps, was disappointed the committee didn't meet, but said he will be back.
His letter, which leads with "hard decisions are not easy and easy decisions are not hard" reads to explain his reasoning for a push to place speed bumps in Livingston Parish subdivisions.
You can read the letter below (slightly edited for clarity and punctuation):
INTRODUCTION
"Yours is a tough job. A famous man once said "hard decisions are not easy and easy decisions are not hard." You cannot please everyone. In the case of speed bumps you will see more against than for because of the 'I Syndrome.' The following will define the mind set of that driver and the safe driver has observed many of these drivers every day.
"I am the best operator of any vehicle I drive, I do not take personal responsibility for my negative operation actions, I do not respect my neighbors, and I will drive in the manner I choose regardless of the safety, health, and welfare of anyone and do not care what they think. I do fear or respect traffic laws and have no fear of the law enforcement stopping me. If I choose to use my speedometer to catch the clock, I will."
WORDS AND DEFINITIONS THAT APPLY TO DRIVERS
SPEED - Distance traveled divided by the time of travel
SPEEDER - One that speeds, especially a driver who exceeds a legal or safe speed
SPEED LIMIT - The maximum speed legally permitted on a given stretch of road
SPEEDING - The act or an instance of driving, especially a motor vehicle faster than allowed by law
SPEED BUMP - A ridge set crosswise into a paved surface or a dirt road to make the operators of vehicles to slow down
DRIVING - Energetic or active: a driving personality
LICENSE - A document, card, plate, or tag issued as proof of official or legal permission
VIOLATE - To break or disregard a law, as in traffic law violators
LAW - A posted notice bearing a designation, direction, or command, as in traffic signs
NEED - A condition or situation in which something is required, wanted, or needed
THE "I SYNDROME" - (Noun) A distinctive or characteristic pattern of behavior
RISKS
"Many will comment that emergency personnel and bus drivers will be hampered on calls and routes. All of them must remember they are responsible for the safety of the general public at all times and adjust accordingly.
"Many will comment about law suits from speed bumps. The warning signs should be posted well before the placement of the bumps from both directions and not impeding entrances to drive ways.
"As you well know - anyone can file suit against anyone else for anything. It is past time for our parish to fight frivolous law suits. When your purpose is a request for speed bumps from people in your district and their health, safety, and welfare is your purpose, then the bumps can be added to the hundreds of other issues the parish can be sued about.
"I am sure Livingston Parish has competent attorneys to defend our parish officials if their objective is the preservation of health, safety, and welfare of all of people of our parish and is our elected officials sworn duties.
"Speed bumps are the only recourse for 24-hour, 7-day protection.
The letter ends there.
Billingsly's presence before the meeting and his discussion with the ordinance committee chairman - Garry "Frog" Talbert (District 2) - prompted Talbert to announce that the discussion of final plats in subdivisions will remain on the agenda, should the ordinance committee find a quorum in November - speed bumps will also be on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.