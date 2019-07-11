LIVINGSTON - It's a dirty topic, but it has to be discussed.
The Livingston Parish Council's Ordinance Committee covered an update to the parish's sewer and wastewater regulations at their June 27th meeting. During that time engineer Eddie Aydell, of Alvin Fairburn and Associates, gave a 'condensed version' of the proposal to give the parish some teeth in enforcement of sewer and wastewater practices.
Aydell is the author of the proposed ordinance.
The engineer explained that the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were cracking down on communities with less-than-acceptable standards for sewage and wastewater disposal.
"I'm surprised neither of them have contacted (Livingston Parish) already," Aydell said at the meeting.
According to ordinance committee chairman Garry 'Frog' Talbert, the parish is pursuing enforcement of small package plants, that usually service one or two subdivisions. Should they not come into compliance, or be unable to do so, the package plant operators will either have to sell to the parish or to a nearby operator in good standing.
One citizen voiced concern over a piece of the legislation that required 'mandatory tie-ins' should a public system, or a private system in good standing, come within 'reasonable distance' of a home that has a stand alone sewer system.
His concern was in regard to 'tie-in fees' that could be arbitrary, since the ordinance did not specify a price. The committee gave no straight answer to the question, with Talbert saying they would 'look into it.'
The ordinance committee will meet tonight at 5:15 p.m. in the parish council chambers.
