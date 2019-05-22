LIVINGSTON — Tense, often loud debate filled the parish council chamber on Thursday, May 9.
The focus was dirt fill, and its effects on current and future development.
District 2 Parish Councilman Garry “Frog” Talbert had an ordinance on the table, which had come out of the Ordinance Committee which he chairs, which would limit dirt fill to 24 inches on new residential homes on lots up to a half-acre in size, and 36 inches on lots larger than a half-acre.
On Thursday, May 2, Talbert and the council hosted a special meeting - at 9 a.m. - to hear from engineers, builders, developers, and citizens about their concerns, issues, and ideas for the dirt fill ordinance.
“Sitting here last Thursday morning (May 2nd) I got a bunch of emails from engineers and consultants (after the meeting,” Talbert said, “I put together a list of amendments, stuff for people to consider.
“They’re just suggestions, but I realized there are some issues after that meeting.”
Talbert had originally intended to bring those amendments up in the meeting but, after the push back from other councilmen and citizens, decided to hold them for committee.
Those changes will be proposed at committee on the heels of controversial dirt fill measures approved in neighboring Ascension Parish.
“That’s a monster,” Talbert said. “I don’t understand ‘no net fill’ and a ‘fill limit.’ I think they’re looking to slow development down, and it may help their floodplain management, I’m not sure.
“I’m just looking to protect our flood plain.”
Developers at the Ascension meeting stressed that new construction would be more expensive in areas where fill is required to reach base flood elevation. Pier-and-beam construction would be required for any home that must rise over three feet because the council also passed a requirement that new homes be built “two feet above the base flood elevation.”
Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, District 7, made the motion to send the ordinance back to the Ordinance Committee.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Girlinghouse said, “I don’t want to overstate it, but I want to be cautious to impose limits and restrictions on certain areas (of the parish).”
District 4 Councilman John Wascom, who represents the City of Denham Springs and a few outlying areas, pushed to have the dirt fill ordinance sent to the Master Plan Committee - of which he is a member.
Wascom suggested the Master Plan Committee could have the ordinance reviewed in 90 days, but a 6-3 vote sent dirt fill back to the ordinance committee.
Should the parish be able to re-join the Community Rating System in spring of 2020, dirt fill ordinances offer points toward that rating, each level of which earns a discount for resident’s flood insurance.
The committee meets at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday before the Parish Council convenes.
