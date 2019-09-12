LIVINGSTON - It's been over a month since the ordinance committee has met, but they'll be looking to parish residents for suggestions Thursday evening.
John Singleton, a resident of Livingston and owner of Singleton Equipment, LLC will make a presentation to the committee regarding a potential update to the parish's noise ordinance.
Singleton visited the committee in May and June to make a push for the ordinances updating, but decided to stay away while the group deliberated over the sewer ordinance that would govern package and small-scale plants in the area, as well as dirt fill and freeboard.
Ordinance begins at 5:15 p.m., with the full council meeting at 6:30 p.m.
