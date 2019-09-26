LIVINGSTON - An 8-1 vote will now levy a fine, or jail time, on anyone who's out-of-line with the permit department.
John Wascom (District 4) was the only 'nae' from the council, as the rest approved the final amendment of the ordinance to include a fine, up to $500. The council elected to remove 'jail time' from the ordinance and leave it to the administration.
Wascom's 'nae' came on the heels that he believed the process was redundant. The parish already has the ability to apply a 'cease-and-desist,' he said, which he believed would already apply enough pressure, and cost, to a developer.
He also asked that, would this ordinance not put the parish president at the helm of the process, to which he was told 'yes.' Parish President Layton Ricks had, initially, worried about the ordinance in that it would have 'too much teeth.'
According to Keen, however, Ricks said he was 'making a mountain out of a mole hill,' because he still had the power to determine when the fine would be applied. Ricks had initially asked for the ordinance to look over the language, however no changes had been made since the original ordinance was proposed.
Keen said he was pushing the ordinance not due to the Premier Concrete issue, just that he had decided 'enough was enough.'
"This is about Livingston Parish politics," Keen said at the original meeting, "it's about people asking for forgiveness, not permission, and people saying 'Oh that's just good ole' Livingston Parish.'
"And I'm sick of it."
Keen gave further examples of individuals, outside of Premier Concrete, who push the permitting process to its boundaries. Individuals who apply to build a shed, and then build a second home in their back yard. Property owners who get a permit to build a store house for their boat, and end up constructing an entire workshop.
McHugh, they took the jail time out
